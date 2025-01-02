Kia Syros Booking To Open Tonight, Price Announcement On Feb 1

Kia Syros booking will commence at midnight for an initial token of Rs. 25,000; customer deliveries by the middle of February 2025

Starting tonight at midnight, bookings for the Syros will go live on Kia India’s official website with physical bookings opening at dealerships across India tomorrow. A booking fee of Rs. 25,000 secures your place in line while prices are scheduled to be unveiled on February 1, followed by deliveries in mid-February.

Built on Kia’s reinforced K1 platform, the Syros is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos and comes packed with features right from the base variant. It is also more spacious courtesy of a longer wheelbase compared to the Sonet. Safety and technology take centre stage in the Syros, featuring a suite of 20 safety measures and 16 autonomous driving features powered by Level 2 ADAS.

Furthermore, Kia Connect 2.0 enables first-in-segment Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. Inside, the Syros gains a 76.2 cm (30-inch) Trinity Panoramic Display panel that integrates a touchscreen infotainment system, a large screen for AC controls and a digital cluster. Additional highlights include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting and rear seats offering recline, slide and ventilation features.

It also gets a rear central armrest with cup holders, a rear AC touch panel, ventilated seats for all occupants and a powered driver seat. The boot space is adjustable, adding flexibility for various needs. Powertrain options include two engines: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol delivering 120 PS and 172 Nm, and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel producing 116 PS and 250 Nm. Both engines are paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

Available in six trims namely HTK, HTK+, HTK(O), HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O), the Kia Syros boasts a utilitarian design with tall pillars and upright styling elements enabling a good road presence as well as a roomy interior. The South Korean auto major is also planning to bring in an electrified version of the Syros in the near future.

Customers will have the option to choose between eight exterior shades namely Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey and Sparkling Silver.