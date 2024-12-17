Kia Syros 5th Official Teaser Video Out, New Details Revealed

The new teaser video of the Kia Syros shows clear images of the SUV ahead of its official unveiling on December 19, 2024 in the Indian market

Kia India has released yet another teaser video of the upcoming Syros SUV, which reveals some really interesting details. The all-new Kia SUV will have its world premiere on Dec 19, 2024, in New Delhi while the price announcement is expected to take place at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January. To be offered with petrol and diesel engine options, the first deliveries of the Syros could start from Feb 2025 in the domestic market. For those asking, Kia Syros will be slotted between the Seltos and Sonet in the Indian market.

The teaser video shows that the Syros will flaunt a unique design language, something that we haven’t seen on any Kia car in India so far. The front fascia will boast vertical LED headlamps with huge LED DRLs. The bumper gets an integrated faux skid plate in silver colour alongside the ADAS radar. The upright windshield with lower and upper grille sum up the front-end styling of the Syros.

The side profile of the Syros resembles that of the Hyundai Casper. However, it is bigger in dimensions than the Casper. The teaser video shows 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, flush door handles, black body cladding, and bulky B-pillars. The rear quarter glass is quite massive in size for enhanced visibility. Last but not least, the Kia Syros is presented with a vertically shaped LED tail-lamp cluster. The brake lights are placed quite lower in the bumper.

Coming to the cabin, the Syros SUV borrows several elements from the modern Kia cars such as the EV3 and EV4. It will be loaded with premium, up-market and advanced features in the form of dual-pane panoramic sunroof, rear reclining seats, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, front and rear ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, ambient lighting, and 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As far as safety features are concerned, we expect the Syros to be equipped with 6-airbags and a Level 2 ADAS suite, identical to the Seltos. It will carry the 1.0L turbocharged petrol and 1.5L diesel engines from the Sonet with manual as well as automatic transmission choices.

The SUV shown in the teaser video features two open grilles at the front, making it pretty clear that it is an ICE model. However, we have learnt that an all-electric version of the Syros is under development and will be launched by the end of 2025 in the Indian market. Stay tuned for more details.