‘Kia Subscribe’ Plan Helps Lease Sonet For Just Rs. 17,999

The Kia Subscribe plan has been launched for a short-term ownership tenure of 12 to 36 months; Kia Lease expanded to 14 major cities

Kia India has introduced a new flexible ownership option called ‘Kia Subscribe’ today. In addition, the company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ALD Automotive Pvt Ltd to broaden its flexible ownership offerings. This partnership will extend Kia’s Leasing & Subscription services to 14 key cities across the country.

They are Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Jaipur. Building on the success of the Kia Lease program, which offers long-term plans, the company has now launched ‘Kia Subscribe,’ a short-term leasing option catering to a wide band of customers.

This new plan is said to be suited for both salaried and self-employed individuals who desire flexibility in vehicle usage without committing to a long-term contract, with lease durations ranging from 12 to 36 months. The Kia Lease flexible ownership program was launched three months ago. It is specifically designed for B2B clients, corporates, and MSMEs that require extended mobility solutions.

The lease options under this program offer durations ranging from 24 to 60 months, along with various mileage choices. The minimum monthly lease rental for the Sonet compact SUV is Rs. 17,999 while its bigger sibling, the Seltos midsize SUV can be leased with a minimum monthly rental of Rs. 23,999. It is also available for the Carens and EV6.

For the Carens midsize RV, the lease rental starts at Rs. 24,999 while the EV6 premium electric crossover has it at Rs. 1.29 lakh. Commenting on the new program, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said,

“The 1st phase of our flexible ownership program ‘Kia Lease’ has received an overwhelming response from the customers, as it is designed to meet evolving needs and revolutionize the car ownership experience in India. With the growth prospects of leasing business from 1% to 3% in near future, we want to be the driving force behind it and delivering the best ownership experience to our customers.”

Kia collaborated with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited to introduce the Kia Lease program earlier this year. Initially launched in key cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune, the program was developed to offer enhanced flexibility allowing customers to obtain vehicles without the need for a down payment.