Kia Sportage Goes On Sale Priced Higher Than India-Bound Tucson

Kia Sportage’s sibling, the fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson, is expected to go on sale sometime this year in India

The 2023 Kia Sportage’s prices have been revealed in the United States market following its debut in key markets such as Europe and Australia. It starts at USD 25,990 for the entry-level LX variant and goes all the way up to USD 36,790 for the range-topping X-Pro Prestige trim. The crossover has plenty in common with the Hyundai Tucson and is priced slightly higher.

The Hyundai Tucson costs between USD 25,500 (Rs. 19.22 lakh) and USD 35,000 (Rs. 26.38 lakh) in the US. It is rolled out of the West Point, Georgia plant alongside the flagship Telluride, K5 and Sorento and is available across authorised showrooms already. Compared to the Euro-spec model, the Kia Sportage has bigger proportions and is longer enabling a roomier cabin and segment-best bootspace.

The South Korean auto major offers the Sportage in X-Line, X-Pro and X-Pro Prestige variants. The top-spec 2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige comes with 17-inch matte black wheels shod on BF Goodrich A/T tyres, LED fog lamps, ventilated driver and co-passenger seats, multiple drive modes, and so on. The more hardcore variants get glossy black exterior touches and rugged-looking front and rear bumpers.

Depending on the variants, the new Sportage can be bought in 17- to 19-inch rim sizes. As for the performance, the crossover is offered only with a 2.5-litre Smartstream GDI four-cylinder engine which produces a maximum power output of 187 hp. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to either the front or all four wheels with an Active AWD system as an option.

Kia will bring in more powertrains to the Sportage’s lineup in the near future for the US market as a 1.6-litre four-cylinder hybrid system delivers 226 hp and the PHEV has a claimed range close to 50 km with the dedicated EV mode. The Sportage has a radically different exterior compared to the previous model and it has been well received amongst customers.

It has a packed features list too as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity comes as standard and the high-end trims boast a curved digital cockpit with a twin 12.3-inch screen setup. The base trim has eight driver-assistive systems while ADAS is available in the higher trims. It also features a 360-degree camera system, wireless charging facility, Harman Kardon audio, etc.