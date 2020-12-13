Kia Sorento Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

The Euro-spec Kia Sorento comes equipped with a host of active and passive safety features including high-tech driver assistance features

The Kia Sorento is a 7-seat full-size SUV that was originally launched in 2002, and now is in its fourth-gen avatar. Officially revealed in March this year, the new Sorento sits at the heart of Kia’s comprehensive global SUV line-up, and the updated SUV was launched in the United States in September 2020.

While the India-spec Kia Seltos’ 3-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash tests caused a big stir in the country, it looks like other Kia cars are performing pretty well in terms of safety elsewhere. To cut it short, we are talking about the Sorento, which was recently crash tested by Euro NCAP, and the SUV came through with flying colours.

The Sorento was awarded the highest-possible safety rating by Euro NCAP, i.e. 5 stars. Out of a full hundred, the Sorento secured 82 per cent for adult occupant protection, 85 per cent for child occupant protection, 63 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 87 per cent in the ‘Safety Assist’ category.

It should be noted that the safety rating applies to the entire Sorento line-up, and the variant tested was the Kia Sorento 1.6 T-GDI HEV GLS that came with a left-hand drive setup. The Sorento is offered with seven standard-fit airbags, including a new front centre airbag, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Attention Warning and a whole lot of other active and passive safety features.

The Euro-spec Sorento is offered with a 1.6-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol engine coupled to a 44.2 kW electric motor, which makes use of a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and put out 230 PS of max power and 265 Nm of peak torque. This powertrain comes with a 6-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Also on offer with the seven-seat SUV is a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 202 PS of power and 440 Nm of torque. The said engine is paired to a 8-speed DCT auto gearbox. An all-wheel drive configuration is offered with both the turbo petrol as well as diesel powertrains.