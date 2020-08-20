Kia Sonet’s Variant-Wise Feature List Leaked Ahead Of Launch Next Month

The Kia Sonet will be available in two trim lines – GT Line and Tech Line, which will further be divided into 6 different variants

Kia Motors recently revealed the production-ready version of its Sonet sub-4m for the Indian market, and the car is all set to be launched in the country next month. While we already know all about the Sonet’s powertrains as well as its equipment list, a leaked brochure of the upcoming SUV reveals its variant-wise feature list.

It should be noted that the Kia Sonet will be offered in two trim lines – GT Line and Tech Line, which will further get 6 variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+. We have put together a detailed variant-wise feature list of the Kia Sonet, take a look below –

Kia Sonet HTE

The Kia Sonet’s entry-level HTE variant will only be available with the 1.2-litre NA petrol (83 PS/115 Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (100 PS/240 Nm) engines, mated to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed manual transmission respectively.

The HTE trim will come equipped with 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, a black cabin with fabric seats, a 3.5-inch mono colour MID, front power windows, front and rear USB charging ports, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, rear AC vents, front adjustable headrests and tilt adjust for steering wheel. The safety features will include dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Kia Sonet HTK

Just like the HTE variant, the HTK trim can also be had with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrains with their respective stick shifters. In addition to the entry-level HTE trim, the HTK variant will get 16-inch steel wheels with metallic silver finish and semi-leatherette seats with white stitching.

In terms of additional features on offer, the HTK variant will come equipped with a 2 DIN audio system with 4 speakers, UVO Lite Bluetooth remote control app, steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry, height-adjustable driver’s seat, rear power windows, follow-me-home headlamps and a sunglass holder.

Kia Sonet HTK+

The HTK+ variant can be had with all the powertrains that are available with the Sonet, including the 1.2 petrol (83 PS/115 Nm) unit mated to a 5-speed MT; the 1.0 turbo-petrol (120 PS/172 Nm) mill which will be offered with a 6-speed iMT and an optional 7-speed DCT; 1.5 litre diesel (100 PS/240 Nm) with 6-speed manual and 1.5-litre diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) coupled to a 6-speed AT.

Over the HTK trim, the HTK+ gets projector fog lamps, front and rear faux skid plate, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, LED turn signals on wing mirrors and chrome on radiator grille on the outside. Inside the cabin, the said trim comes with a leatherette wrapped gear knob (automatic only).

The features on offer with the HTK+ include an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with Arkamys audio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless phone projection, auto headlamps, auto climate control, electrically foldable ORVMs, driver auto up/down window with anti-pinch, rear defogger, rear parcel tray and multi-drive modes (DCT only).

The additional safety tech on offer includes Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Brake Assist Traction Control (DCT only) and a reverse parking camera with guidelines that can be activated without engaging reverse as well.

Kia Sonet HTX

The HTX variant of the Sonet is only available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol-iMT powertrain, as well as 1.5-litre diesel-6MT setup. The external features on offer over the previous trim include LED headlamps, LED DRLs with integrated indicators, LED tail lamps, front and rear faux skid plates, rear bumper with dual muffler design, ORVMs with LED turn signals, chrome door handles and silver garnish on doors.

On the inside, it additionally gets dual-tone beige and black interiors with silver stitching on seats, leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with ‘Sonet’ logo, an electric sunroof, cruise control, remote engine start from smart key, rear defogger and a rear seat armrest. The only extra safety feature over the HTK+ trim is ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Kia Sonet HTX+

Similar to the HTX trim, the HTX+ of the Sonet can also only be had with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol-iMT and 1.5-litre diesel-6MT powertrains. Over the HTX, it gets R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, leatherette seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connected car tech, Bose 7-speaker sound system, smartwatch connectivity, AI voice recognition, a 4.2-inch colour MID, LED sound mood lights, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear wiper and wash, ventilated front seats and an air purifier with virus protection.

Kia Sonet GTX+

The GTX+ is the only variant available under GT Line, and is currently the range-topping trim of the Sonet. The said trim can be had with either the 1.0 turbo-petrol engine, or the 1.5-litre oil burner. The former can be had with both the 6-speed iMT or the 7-speed DCT, while the latter is also available with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT gearboxes.

On the outside, the GTX+ trim comes equipped with R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels with red highlights, red brake calipers, red accents on front bumper, projector fog lamps, front grille and rear bumper, front and rear faux skid plates over the HTX+ trim. Internally, it gets an all-black cabin with leatherette seats that get contrasting red stitching, leatherette wrapped steering with ‘GT Line’ logo, metal finish on pedals and gloss black finish for the AC vents.

The extra features over the previous trim include smart key with push-button start/stop, remote engine start with smart key, electrically foldable ORVMs, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, height-adjustable driver’s seat, front and rear USB charging ports, follow-me-home headlamps, wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror with connected car tech control buttons and ventilated front seats. On the safety front, the GTX+ trim has additionally been packed with 6 airbags, front parking sensors over the HTX+ variant.