Kia Sonet’s Fuel Economy Figures Leaked Before Launch

The upcoming Kia Sonet will be available with three engine options, with five transmission options provided alongside

Kia Sonet is one of the most anticipated vehicles slated for launch this year in India. The vehicle was recently unveiled officially, and has managed to garner an impressive number of bookings. Even before its launch, the fuel mileage figures of Kia’s upcoming crossover have been leaked online. If you’re curious about the figures, then keep reading ahead!

The 1.0-litre, inline-3, turbocharged petrol engine of the Kia Sonet will be the least fuel-efficient of all, returning a combined average of 18.3kmpl when paired with the 7-speed DCT, and 18.2kmpl when mated to the 6-speed iMT. The base engine, i.e., the 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor will offer a slightly better fuel economy of 18.4 kmpl.

Interestingly, these figures are slightly lower than the best-selling vehicle in this segment, the Maruti Vitara Brezza. The little Maruti crossover’s 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder petrol engine manages to offer a combined average fuel economy figure of 18.76 kmpl when paired with the 4-speed automatic transmission (with smart-hybrid system). The 5-speed manual variants, however, squeeze out 17.03 kmpl, which is much lower than the Sonet.

The 1.5-litre, inline-4, turbo-diesel motor of the Sonet is available in two states of tune, each with a different transmission option. The 6-speed manual variant (100 PS) will deliver 24.1 kmpl, while the 6-speed automatic version (115 PS) is rated at 19.0 kmpl. The Brezza doesn’t have a diesel engine anymore, which could potentially be a big advantage for Kia.

Apart from the impressive fuel economy figures, the upcoming Sonet will also offer plenty of premium equipment, some of which will segment-first features, like sound mood lighting, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, and front parking sensors. Standard features will include power ORVMs, USB charging (for both front and rear passengers), rear AC vents, and digital instrument cluster.

The price of the Kia Sonet will be revealed when it launches in the Indian market, in September 2020. The price range is expected to fall between Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom), which will place it towards the premium end of the spectrum. Upon launch it will compete against the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.