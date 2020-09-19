Kia Sonet Vs Kia Seltos Price Comparison – Upto Rs. 4.5 Lakh Difference

Here, is the complete price list of the new Kia Sonet, in comparison with the prices of its elder sibling, the Seltos

Kia has finally launched its sub-4-metre SUV in India, the Sonet. Even before its launch, we’ve already covered all the necessary details about the vehicle, ranging from its features list to its powertrain. Kia has filled the Sonet to the brim with a lot of premium features, some of which are segment-firsts!

Against all its competitors – Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, and Honda WR-V – the Kia Sonet holds its ground well, even managing to win against them in most categories (especially in terms of features). Some people, however, have another question in mind; should you buy a Seltos, or go for a Sonet instead and save some money?

Overall, the biggest reason to purchase the Seltos over the Sonet is the better cabin space. The Seltos offers more room for the passengers by the virtue of being larger. In terms of equipment though, the two SUVs are almost evenly matched, with the Sonet offering the same premium features as the Sonet, like rear AC vents, in-cabin air-purifier, 10.25-inch infotainment screen, sound mood lighting, premium Bose audio system, etc.

The most significant difference between these two SUVs is perhaps the price. Of course, the larger Seltos is much more expensive, but is the price difference significant enough for you to consider the Sonet instead? Here, we bring you a complete comparison of the variant-wise prices of these vehicles.

Kia Sonet Vs Kia Seltos Price Comparison – Petrol Variants

The Sonet, being the smaller vehicle, has a much lower starting price. For the petrol models, the pricing begins at Rs. 6.71 Lakh and ends at Rs. 11.99 Lakh. The Sonet offers a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated, petrol motor on the lower trims, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill on the higher trims. As for the Seltos, it is significantly more expensive, with prices starting at Rs. 9.89 Lakh, and going up to Rs. 17.29 Lakh. The Seltos has a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated powerplant on the lower trims, and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine on the top-trims.

Kia Sonet Vs Kia Seltos Price Comparison (Petrol) Trim Kia Sonet Kia Seltos HTE Rs. 6.71 Lakh Rs. 9.89 Lakh HTK Rs. 7.59 Lakh Rs. 10.49 Lakh HTK+ Rs. 8.45 Lakh (1.2 MT)/Rs. 9.49 Lakh (1.0 iMT) Rs. 11.59 Lakh HTK+ DCT Rs. 10.49 Lakh – HTX Rs. 9.99 Lakh Rs. 13.34 Lakh HTX IVT – Rs. 14.34 Lakh HTX+ Rs. 11.65 Lakh – GTX – Rs. 15.54 Lakh GTX+ Rs. 11.99 Lakh Rs. 16.39 Lakh GTX+ DCT – Rs. 17.29 Lakh

While the more expensive Seltos has larger engines, there is one advantage that the Sonet has over it. On the 1.0L T-GDI version, you also get a 6-speed iMT as standard. This clutchless manual gearbox is more convenient to drive in traffic than a regular manual. You also get better fuel economy from the smaller engines of the Sonet.

That said, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol on the Sonet is a 3-cylinder engine, and sadly, it isn’t as refined as all other 4-cylinder engines. However, most of the harshness is only felt at idle. Once the revs start climbing, the harshness dulls down. Both the SUVs get a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, but sadly, Sonet only has it on a single, mid-level trim. The Seltos offers a CVT option as well.

Kia Sonet Vs Kia Seltos Price Comparison – Diesel Variants

The base diesel variant of the Sonet is priced from Rs. 8.05 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs. 11.99 lakh. As for the diesel-powered Seltos, it is priced between Rs. 10.34 lakh and Rs. 17.34 lakh. Powering the Seltos is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, with 115 PS and 250 Nm on tap. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

Kia Sonet Vs Kia Seltos Price Comparison (Diesel) Trim Kia Sonet Kia Seltos HTE Rs. 8.05 Lakh Rs. 10.34 Lakh HTK Rs. 8.99 Lakh Rs. 11.69 Lakh HTK+ Rs. 9.49 Lakh Rs. 12.69 Lakh HTK+ AT Rs. 10.39 Lakh Rs. 13.69 Lakh HTX Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 14.44 Lakh HTX+ Rs. 11.65 Lakh Rs. 15.49 Lakh HTX+ AT – Rs. 16.49 Lakh GTX+ Rs. 11.99 Lakh – GTX+ AT – Rs. 17.34 Lakh

Interestingly, the automatic variant of the Sonet has the exact same engine and gearbox combo as the Seltos. This gives the smaller and lighter Sonet a much better power-to-weight ratio, and thus better performance and efficiency. Sadly, Sonet only gets the auto gearbox on a single, mid-level trim for now i.e HTK+. The manual diesel models of the Sonet, on the other hand, get a detuned version, producing just 100 PS and 240 Nm. This engine comes paired to a 6-speed manual as well.