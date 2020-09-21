Kia Sonet Vs Hyundai Venue – Key Differences & Price Comparison

The Kia Seltos is being offered with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol as well as 1.5-litre diesel engines as its cousin, the Hyundai Venue

Kia Motors recently launched its third product for the Indian market, i.e. the highly-anticipated Sonet sub-4m SUV. With the Sonet, Kia aims to dethrone the Hyundai Venu as the best-selling sub-4m SUV in the Indian market. However, there are more similarities in both of these cars than differences.

Nonetheless, the differences lie deep and are worth mentioning. Here is a list of all key differences between the Hyundai Venue and the new Kia Sonet, as well as the variant-wise price comparison between the two SUVs –

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Venue measures 3995 mm in length, 1770 mm in width, stands 1605 mm tall and has a 2500 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Kia Sonet has a length of 3995 mm, a width of 1790 mm, a height of 1642 mm, and a wheelbase that measures the same as the Hyundai sub-4m SUV.

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1790 mm 1770 mm Height 1642 mm 1605 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2500 mm

Both the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue are similar in size, however, the former is 20 mm wider and 37 mm taller than the latter.

Features

The Hyundai Venue is packed up to the brim with features like wireless charger, day/night IRVM with telematics integration, automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and Arkamys sound system, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, smart key with push-button start, power-folding ORVMs, rear parking camera, cruise control and an electric sunroof as well.

However, the Kia Sonet is a step ahead of the car it shares its underpinnings with. Over the Venue, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-drive modes and traction modes, a fully-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, front parking sensors, and a Bose-powered audio system with LED Sound Mood lights.

Price Comparison

1) 1.2-litre NA petrol (Sonet – 83 PS/115 Nm, Venue – 83 PS/114 Nm)

Hyundai retails the 1.2-litre petrol variants of the Venue at a starting price of Rs 6.75 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 8.36 lakh. Its sister brand Kia has priced the 1.2-litre petrol trims of the Sonet between Rs 6.71 lakh – Rs 8.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue HTE 5MT – Rs 6.71 lakh E 5MT – Rs 6.75 lakh HTK 5MT – Rs 7.59 lakh S 5MT – Rs 7.45 lakh HTK+ 5MT – Rs 8.45 lakh S+ 5MT – Rs 8.36 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

2) 1.0-litre turbo petrol (120 PS/172 Nm)

The 1.0-litre TGDi turbo petrol engine is offered on the Hyundai Venue with three different gearboxes, i.e. a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed dual-clutch auto as well as a new 6-step iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission). However, the Kia Sonet gets the latter two transmissions only.

The Turbo variants of the Hyundai Venue have been priced from Rs 8.51 lakh to Rs 11.58 lakh, while the Kia Sonet 1.0-litre turbo petrol variants are priced between Rs 9.49 lakh – Rs 11.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 9.49 lakh S 6MT – Rs 8.51 lakh HTK+ 7DCT – Rs 10.49 lakh S 7DCT – Rs 9.65 lakh HTX 6iMT – Rs 9.99 lakh SX 6MT – Rs 9.84 lakh HTX+ 6iMT – Rs 11.65 lakh SX 6iMT – Rs 9.99 lakh GTX+ 6iMT – Rs 11.99 lakh SX Sport 6iMT – Rs 10.25 lakh SX(O) 6MT – Rs 10.9 lakh SX(O) 6iMT – Rs 11.13 lakh SX(O) Sport 6iMT – Rs 11.2 lakh SX+ 7DCT – Rs 11.46 lakh SX+ Sport 7DCT – Rs 11.58 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

3) 1.5-litre diesel (100 PS/240 Nm)

The Hyundai Venue 1.5-litre CRDi diesel variants retail at a starting price of Rs 8.14 lakh, going up to Rs 11.52 lakh. On the other hand, the Kia Sonet 1.5-litre diesel variants are priced between Rs 8.05 – 11.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue HTE 6MT – Rs 8.05 lakh E 6MT – Rs 8.14 lakh HTK 6MT – Rs 8.99 lakh S 6MT – Rs 9.05 lakh HTK+ 6MT – Rs 9.49 lakh SX 6MT – Rs 9.99 lakh HTX 6MT – Rs 9.99 lakh SX Sport 6MT – Rs 10.13 lakh HTX+ 6MT – Rs 11.65 lakh SX(O) 6MT – Rs 11.45 lakh GTX+ 6MT – Rs 11.99 lakh SX(O) Sport 6MT – Rs 11.52 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

4) 1.5-litre diesel (115 PS/250 Nm)

While the Hyundai Venue diesel gets a 6-speed manual transmission only, Kia is offering the Sonet diesel with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. When paired with the automatic gearbox, the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine on the Kia Sonet puts out 115 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Kia Sonet Variant Ex-showroom Price HTK+ 6AT Rs 10.39 lakh

As of now, the Kia Sonet diesel-auto is available in a sole ‘HTK+’ variant, which is priced at Rs 10.39 lakh (ex-showroom).