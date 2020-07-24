Kia Sonet To Tata Gravitas – 5 Cars Launching Next In India

Check out our list of top five cars that are expected to launch in India soon, along with their launch timeline and expected price

While the Indian market is currently going through some turbulent times, car manufacturers are busy readying their new models for launch. These include updated models of older/current vehicles, as well as a few completely new vehicles. From hatchbacks to premium SUVs, here we shall list five highly-anticipated vehicles that will be launching in the Indian market in the coming weeks.

1. Maruti S-Cross Petrol

Maruti Suzuki is prepared to launch the petrol-powered S-Cross in the Indian market on 5th August. The vehicle was previously available with a 1.3-litre, diesel engine in the BS4 era, but when the brand decided to drop diesel engines entirely from its line-up, the S-Cross was temporarily discontinued.

The BS6-compliant Maruti S-Cross will be powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, petrol motor, which will generate maximum power and torque of 105 PS and 138 Nm, respectively. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, and probably a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The expected price of S-cross petrol is between Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh.

2. Kia Sonet

Kia Motors is currently enjoying a brilliant success in India, despite the sales slowdown that plagues our market. The company is planning to expand its line-up in our country, with the sub-4-metre Sonet lined up for launch next. The vehicle will be officially unveiled on 7th August, with launch following soon.

The Kia Sonet is expected to offer three engine options, which it will share with the Hyundai Venue. The first one is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol motor, which will produce 83 PS and 114 Nm, and will be paired to a 5-speed manual. The second option will be a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, capable of generating 100 PS and 240 Nm, which will be mated to a 6-speed manual.

The last option will be a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol motor, which will churn out 120 PS and 171 Nm. It will be available with multiple transmission choices, including a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, or a 6-speed iMT. The Sonet will occupy the premium end of the segment, with prices expected to range from Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh.

3. Next-generation Hyundai i20

Hyundai had officially unveiled the third-generation i20 earlier this year and is expected to launch in India before the Diwali season. The car has undergone a significant transformation in terms of the exterior as well as interior design, and will be sleeker, sharper, and sportier than the outgoing model.

It is also expected to retail with three engine options, the same as the Hyundai Venue. The first engine will be the (83 PS/114 Nm) 1.2-litre petrol, which will be offered with a 5-speed manual and an optional CVT. The second will be the (100 PS/240 Nm) 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, which will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The last option will be the (120 PS/171 Nm) 1.0-litre turbo petrol, available with a choice of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. Some reports suggest that the turbo-petrol engine would be detuned to 100 PS (as on the Grand i10 Nios), but we can only confirm that once the official specs are revealed. The vehicle is expected to be priced between Rs. 6.5 lakh and Rs. 9 lakh.

4. Tata Gravitas

To fill the gap left by the discontinuation of the Safari Storme, Tata Motors will be launching the Gravitas in India soon. The Gravitas is essentially the six/seven-seater version of the Tata Harrier, with slight visual differences, along with bigger length and height. The vehicle was showcased earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo. The vehicle is speculated to launch in the coming months, with prices beginning from Rs. 15 lakh.

The Tata Gravitas will have the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Harrier, with 170 PS and 350 Nm of maximum power and torque rating, respectively. It will be offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Reports also suggest that Tata is developing a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol for the Harrier, which will generate a peak power of around 150-165 PS. This petrol engine could also be offered in the Gravitas.

5. Toyota Fortuner facelift

The Toyota Fortuner facelift was recently launched in Thailand, and the SUV has already been spied testing on Indian roads, which hints at a potential launch early next year. The prices will probably soar around Rs. 28 lakh to Rs. 36 lakh. The biggest highlight of the updated Fortuner is not is styling though, rather its new powerplant.

In the Thai-spec Fortuner, Toyota offers a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, with 204 PS and 500 Nm. We’re unsure if this engine will be launched in India though. In comparison, the current Toyota Fortuner’s 2.8L diesel mill churns out 177 PS and 450 Nm (420 Nm in MT), and can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

There is also a 2.7-litre petrol motor, which produces 166 PS and 245 Nm, offered with a choice of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. As the current engines are BS6-compliant, Toyota might continue to offer them in the facelift as well.