Kia Sonet To Offer These 7 Segment Best Features – Details Inside

Kia Sonet will officially go on sale this month to rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300

The Sonet will become third product from Kia for the domestic market and it was unveiled recently. The Sonet has begun reaching dealerships across the country for display and the test drives are expected commence in the coming days. The compact SUV gained more than 6,500 bookings in a single day and reached the 10,000 mark in no time.

It will be offered in a wide engine choice and has mechanical similarities with the Hyundai Venue. The Sonet is one of the highly sought after launches in recent times and as expected, it comes packed with features. To be offered in GT Line and Tech Line grades, the Sonet will be sold with many segment-best features and here we have listed seven of them:

1. Bootspace:

The Sonet has the largest boot volume in its class. Rated at 392 litres, it is 135 litres more than that of the XUV500 while the Venue, Nexon and EcoSport have it at around 350 litres. The Vitara Brezza and the upcoming rebadged Toyota Urban Cruiser both share the same trunk volume at 328 litres.

2. Ground clearance:

Just as the bootspace, the ground clearance of the Kia Sonet is also the segment-best. The Nexon used to stand higher above the ground than anybody else at 209 mm but the forthcoming Sonet trumps it with 211 mm ground clearance.

3. Diesel AT:

The sub-four-metre SUV will be available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine and it will be hooked with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The segment-first auto is expected to give the Sonet a competitive advantage over its rivals with good fuel economy.

4. 10.25-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment:

The top-end variants of the Kia Sonet will be equipped with a 10.25-inch horizontally oriented touchscreen infotainment system as in the Seltos. It will enable smartphone integration and UVO Connect based features as well giving a premium in-car experience.

5. Ventilated Seats:

The Sonet will be offered with a packed equipment list and one of the main highlights has to be the ventilated front seats. It will certainly help in improving the comfort factor of the compact SUV.

6 & 7. Drive & Traction Modes:

The Sonet also gets drive and traction modes in the automatic version. Both will help in adapting the SUV to the surface conditions it is being driven on and improving the confidence of the driver.

Pics Source: Shamith