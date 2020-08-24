Kia Sonet To Launch With 11 Colour Options, 6 Trim Levels

Depending on the engine and transmission option preferred by the customer, the trim levels available will be limited

The Kia Sonet was officially unveiled a few weeks earlier, and is expected to launch next month in the Indian market. While potential customers are waiting excitedly to get their hands on the little Kia crossover, we’ve uncovered some new information about the vehicle.

According to the official brochure, the upcoming Kia Sonet will be offered in six trims levels – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX+, and GTX+. On the base trim, we’ll see halogen headlights, 15-inch steel wheels (with wheel caps), all-black interior, manual AC, rear AC vents, centre locking, and a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, disc brakes (front wheels), rear parking sensors.

On the higher trims, the Sonet has a host of upmarket features, like a 7-speaker Bose audio system with Sound Mood Lights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, in-cabin air purifier, ventilated seats, wireless phone charger, LED headlights, sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, and six airbags.

There will be a total of 11 exterior paint options on offer, eight of which are monotone colours, and three are dual-tone paint schemes. The monotone options consist of Intense Red, Beige Gold, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, Intelligency Blue, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White. The dual-tone options include Intense Red/Aurora Black, Beige Gold/Aurora Black, and Glacier White/Aurora Black.

Previously, we also reported that Kia will be offering four engine options on the Sonet, which is quite a lot in all honesty, along with multiple transmission options as well, totalling a permutation of five powertrains. The 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS and 115 Nm) will only be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and will available in HTE, HTK, and HTK+ trim levels.

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) can be bought with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. The former will be available in HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+ trims, while the latter will only be available in HTK+ and GTX+ trims. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine will be available in two states of tune, 100 PS/240 Nm and 115 PS/250 Nm.

The less powerful diesel version will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and will be available in all six trims. The more powerful variant will have a 6-speed automatic transmission, and will be available in just two trim levels, HTK+ and GTX+.