Kia Sonet (Sub-4m SUV) Debut Expected At 2020 Auto Expo

Kia Sonet is expected to have plenty in common with the recently launched and successfully running Hyundai Venue

Kia Motors India Limited has made a lasting impression for a debutant when it entered the domestic market in August 2019 with the Seltos. It would take a long time for any upcoming brand to emulate its initial success and the company looks to carry on with the momentum with the launch of new products next year. The South Korean auto major will utilise the 2020 Auto Expo to unveil new vehicles and most probably a close-to-production concept.

The Hyundai subsidiary will more likely introduce the Grand Carnival premium MPV to take on Toyota Innova Crysta next and it may not cater for high volume sales as the Seltos due to its positioning and the price bracket it will sit in. Thus, a brand new concept could be showcased at the biennial Auto Expo in February to eventually spawn a subcompact SUV.

The sub-four-metre and mid-size SUV spaces have seen increased rivals in recent times as customers are largely preferring these five-seater categories with good connectivity features. The near-production concept will more likely spawn an SUV by the middle of 2020 and it could be termed the Sonet. It is believed to have several commonalities with Hyundai Venue including the platform.

Kia Sonet will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift, Tata Nexon facelift, Hyundai venue, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V and Ford EcoSport. The exterior will boast the signature Tiger Nose front grille while the split headlamp setup seen on the Venue could also be present in a different style.

Despite having more or less the same bodyshell, the design elements will help in differentiating both the SUVs. As for the powertrain, the Venue’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol making 118 bhp and 172 Nm; a 1.2-litre four-pot naturally-aspirated petrol with 82 bhp and 114 Nm and a 1.4-litre turbo diesel developing 89 bhp and 220 Nm could be on offer with BSVI compliance.

A DCT in smaller petrol is expected on the top-spec variants. The cabin will likely comprise of eSIM connectivity for cloud-based functions and a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features as the Venue could help the Sonet reach a wide band of customers. The price range could be between Rs. 6.75 lakh and Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).