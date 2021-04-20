Kia Sonet Spied With New Brand Logo Ahead Of Launch In India

Kia Sonet will be launched soon in India with the brand’s new logo and a rejigged features list

Kia Motors India introduced the Sonet as its third product for the domestic market back in September 2020. It rose to prominence in the compact SUV segment in a short span of time by outselling established models like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and others in the initial months since its debut.

The South Korean auto major has reaped benefits in the sub-four-metre and mid-size SUV segments courtesy of the Sonet and Seltos respectively and sticking by the global standards, they will get the brand’s new logo. In recent months, we have seen mainstream automakers either tweaking their official logos or bringing in new designs.

This is to give a fresh perspective into the future as the transition to electrification is well and truly on but they are many markets that still rely heavily on the IC-engined cars including India. Amidst Kia teasing a model with its new logo via advertisements online, and also on TV, the Sonet has been spotted perhaps being dispatched to dealerships on a truck.

Carrying the new logo on the bonnet and across the tailgate, the 2021 Kia Sonet could get updates like the addition of new features inside the cabin. Speculations indicate that Kia will add two new variants into the SUV’s range: HTX Petrol DCT and HTX Diesel AT. The existing trims like HTK+ Petrol DCT, HTK+ Diesel AT and HTX+ Diesel AT will be discontinued as part of the rejig.

This could have been done after gauging the response for the variants amongst customers over the last seven months. The HTX is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control system, LED headlights with LED DRLs, electric sunroof, steering-mounted controls, and so on.

Currently, the Kia Sonet is sold with three engine choices as the 1.2-litre petrol unit delivers 82 bhp and 115 Nm while the 1.5-litre four-pot diesel kicks out 99 bhp and 240 Nm. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol pumps out 118 bhp and 172 Nm and is paired with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT transmission.