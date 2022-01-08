Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carnival Now More Expensive By Up To Rs. 54,000

With the start of a new year (2022), Kia has increased the prices of its cars – Sonet, Seltos, and Carnival – in India

Kia India has increased the prices of its cars in the Indian market, effective 1st January onwards. Due to the rising prices of manufacturing and transportation, a lot of auto manufacturers have raised the prices of their vehicles this month. Kia India currently only has three models in its lineup, namely Sonet, Seltos, and Carnival.

Kia Sonet has seen a price hike of Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 10,000 on its petrol variants, while its diesel variants have grown more expensive by Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 24,000. The Sonet is now priced from Rs. 6.95 lakh to Rs. 13.69 lakh, which is still a fairly competitive price range for a compact SUV.

As for Kia Seltos, the price hike ranges from Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 11,000 on the petrol variants, while the same on diesel variants is around Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 10,000. With the increased prices, the cost of the Seltos now ranges from Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 18.19 lakh.

Kia Carnival, the brand’s flagship model in the Indian market, has seen a price increase of around Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 54,000. The MPV is now priced from Rs. 25.49 lakh to Rs. 29.49 lakh. Interestingly, the Carnival is expected to undergo a generation change in our country sometime during this year, and the new model will be fairly more expensive than the current version.

Kia will launch a new MPV in India this month, named Carens. It will be available with three engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) – with manual and automatic transmission on offer.

Kia India price hike – January 2022 Model New price range Old price hike Kia Sonet (petrol) Rs. 6.95 lakh to Rs. 12.99 lakh Rs. 6.89 lakh to Rs. 8.75 lakh Kia Sonet (diesel) Rs. 8.65 lakh to Rs. 13.69 lakh Rs. 8.55 lakh to Rs. 13.45 lakh Kia Seltos (petrol) Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 17.85 lakh Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 17.79 lakh Kia Seltos (diesel) Rs. 10.75 lakh to Rs. 18.19 lakh Rs. 10.65 lakh to Rs. 18.10 lakh Kia Carnival Rs. 25.49 lakh to Rs. 34.49 lakh Rs. 24.95 lakh to Rs. 33.99 lakh

Kia Carens is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 15 lakh, and it will be a rival to Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti XL6. Other than that, the manufacturer will launch electric cars in the Indian market soon, including the EV6 and Niro EV.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi