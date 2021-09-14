Kia Sonet Reaches 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Less Than 12 Months

Kia Sonet achieved one lakh sales milestone in under 12 months and contributed to 32 per cent of the overall sales from the brand

Kia India has today announced that the Sonet has achieved one lakh sales milestone in the domestic market. Introduced in September 2020, the compact SUV quickly rose to fame in the highly competitive space that has more than ten manufacturers competing in it. Over the last year, the Sonet finished fourth in the monthly volume charts.

The Sonet has plenty in common with the Hyundai Venue and it attributes to 32 per cent of the South Korean brand’s overall sales and close to 17 per cent in the segment. A few months ago, Kia launched the 2021 MY Sonet with variant rejig, the addition of new features and equipment alongside debuting the new corporate logo.

Speaking on the one lakh sales milestone, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The Sonet was launched when the auto industry was facing its worst slump in history with the advent of COVID-19 pandemic. The market was battling rock-bottom customer sentiment amidst manufacturing and supply chain setbacks.”

The Sonet stepped foot into the sub-four-metre SUV segment when the health crisis took a toll on the social and economic activities of the country. However, it did manage to record good numbers due to the presence of wide engine and transmission choices. Kia says about one-fourth of the total volumes were contributed by the iMT variant.

Currently, the Kia Sonet is priced between Rs. 6.89 lakh for entry-level HTE 1.2 trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.55 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 AT dual-tone variant (ex-showroom). Offered across HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and GTX Plus grades, the Sonet is retailed with a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

Kia further stated that the top-spec variants of the Sonet have contributed to almost 64 per cent of the total sales and around 30 per cent of consumers have preferred UVO Connect equipped variants with 26 per cent choosing the iMT tech. In addition, the solo turbo-diesel was responsible for almost 10 per cent of the volume sales.