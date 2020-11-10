Kia Sonet Leaves Rivals in Frenzy With Wide Engine Range & Stunning Package

Kia Sonet is sold in three powertrain choices and it gets an impressive equipment list with many segment-first features

Just a few weeks ago, Kia Motors India introduced the Sonet compact SUV with much anticipation. It is one of the long sought after cars in recent times in the domestic automotive history and it has been rewarded with high sales volumes since the commencement of bookings. The five-seater competes in a tightly contested compact SUV segment but has its own knack of doing things.

The South Korean auto major has followed the global design language and the styling details have sharp cues with a sporty presence. The sleek headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, aggressive front bumper with fog lamps, chrome embellishments, lower air intake with faux scoop like elements, the signature Tiger Nose grille, full-width like LED tail lamps and so.

The exterior does make the Sonet an appealing package over the rest and it is not the only department the compact SUV excels. Just in the typical Kia fashion, the Sonet is offered with a wide choice of powertrains and multiple transmission choices including the segment-first six-speed torque converter automatic in the diesel variant.

The Sonet, priced between Rs. 6.71 lakh and Rs. 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom), is available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+ trim levels. The price range makes the Sonet addressing the requirements of a wide band of consumers with comfort, convenience and safety technologies in mind. The expansive range has been made possible courtesy of as many as three engine options.

The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine kicks out a maximum power output of 83 PS and 114 Nm while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel develops 100 PS and 240 Nm. The former is mated to a five-speed manual while the latter gets a six-speed manual as standard. The oil-burner can also be had with a six-speed AT as mentioned above and it certainly changes the game (115 PS and 250 Nm as Seltos).

Besides providing the practicality, torquey performance and mileage, the added convenience in the new automatic gearbox is certainly attractive. Sitting at the top of the range has been the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, and is good enough to generate 120 PS maximum power and 172 Nm. It is hooked with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch auto.

While the customers will be spoilt for choices as far as the powertrain is concerned, in a typical Kia way, the Sonet has been stuffed with features. Loaded to the gills, the top-end GT Line trim has contrast red accents on the inside as well as out alongside a long list of upmarket equipment onboard with subtle badges and unique design highlights.

The highly impressive features list boasts of the segment-first 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, air purification system with virus protection, Bose seven-speaker audio system with sub-woofer, ventilated driver and passenger seats, 4.2-inch coloured instrument cluster, LED mood lighting setup, remote engine start, wireless charging facility, multiple drive and traction modes, etc.

The UVO Connect is certainly a standout as it allows for 57 in-car connectivity based features, over-the-air updates, application-based functionalities, voice recognition, navigation, and a lot more. The Sonet rose to the top of the sales charts in the compact SUV segment within twelve days since its launch and it is a feat not achieved by any of its modern rivals.

It has all the bells and whistles to dominate the sub-four-metre SUV segment as the booking numbers are soaring and it will certainly help Kia in posting high sales tally on a consistent basis.