Kia Sonet Launching Tomorrow In India – Expected Price & Feature Details

Here’s everything you need to know about Kia’s sub-4-metre SUV, the Sonet, including the complete equipment list and speculated prices

Kia Sonet is one of the most highly anticipated car launches of this year. After the success of the Seltos SUV, hopes are high from this subcompact SUV. Bookings for the vehicle have already begun, and on just the first day, the company registered over 6.5 thousand pre-orders. Needless to say, buyers seem excited for the SUV.

The Sonet is officially set to launch tomorrow – 18th September 2020. The vehicle gets plenty of upmarket features and a lot of powertrain options as well. The little Kia crossover does manage to impress with its premium factor, and even on the lower trims, it has a lot on offer. Here, we shall walk you through all the important details you need to know about the Kia Sonet.

Trims and Features

Just like on the Kia Seltos, the Sonet will have two trim lines – Tech Line and GT Line – with a total of 6 trim options. These are HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+. On the base variant, you’ll get features like 15-inch steel wheels, 3.5-inch mono colour MID, power windows (front seats), USB charging ports (front and rear), power-adjustable ORVMs, rear AC vents, and tilt-adjustable steering wheel.

On the higher trims, the Kia Sonet offers 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 4.2-inch colour MID, projector fog lamps, front and rear faux skid plates, power windows (all), leatherette upholstery, push-button start/stop, remote engine start, height-adjustable driver’s seat, follow-me-home headlamps, wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen (biggest in the segment).

The Sonet also gets UVO connected features, along with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. Other than that, the Sonet will have the largest boot and the highest ground clearance in the segment. In terms of safety features, the base trims will offer dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors. On the top trim, you’ll also get front parking sensors, parking camera, stability control, and brake assist, along with six airbags.

Engine and Transmission

The Kia Sonet shares its platform and powertrains with the Hyundai Venue. Just like the latter, the Sonet gets three engine options – a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. The 1.2L petrol generates 83 PS and 115 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The 1.0L turbocharged petrol motor is the most powerful of all, with 120 PS and 172 Nm. It will be offered with two transmission options – a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. Unlike The Venue though, the 1.5L diesel motor on the Sonet will be available in two states of tune.

First is the FGT (Fixed Geometry Turbocharger) version, which can produce 100 PS and 240 Nm, and will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The second one is the VGT (Variable Geometry Turbocharger) version, which is capable of developing 115 PS and 250 Nm. This motor will be paired to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, a first for the segment.

Expected Pricing

The Kia Sonet is expected to be priced between Rs. 6.6 lakh and Rs. 12.55 lakh for the petrol-powered models, and from Rs. 8.0 lakh to Rs. 12.9 lakh for the diesel models. The complete speculated price list is given below.

Kia Sonet Expected Prices (1.2L Petrol) Trim Levels 1.2-litre Petrol (5-speed MT) HTE Rs. 6.6 lakh HTK Rs. 7.0 lakh HTK+ Rs. 7.7 lakh

Here, we see that the 1.2L petrol is only available in the entry-level trims. The 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine, on the other hand, will only be available on the higher trim levels.

Kia Sonet Expected Prices (1.0L Petrol) Trim Levels 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol (6-speed iMT) 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol (7-speed DCT) HTK+ Rs. 9.0 lakh Rs. 10.15 lakh HTX Rs. 9.8 lakh – HTX+ Rs. 10.5 lakh – GTX+ Rs. 11.4 lakh Rs. 12.55 lakh

The diesel engine option is available on all the trims. Interestingly, the automatic gearboxes are limited only to two trims, HTK+ and GTX+, regardless of the engine choice.

Kia Sonet Expected Prices (1.5L Diesel) Trim Levels 1.5-litre Diesel (6-speed MT) 1.5-litre Diesel (6-speed AT) HTE Rs. 8.0 lakh – HTK Rs. 8.5 lakh – HTK+ Rs. 9.6 lakh Rs. 10.5 lakh HTX Rs. 10.5 lakh – HTX+ Rs. 11.3 lakh – GTX+ Rs. 12.1 lakh Rs. 12.9 lakh

*All prices mentioned here are expected, ex-showroom (New Delhi)

The exact prices will be revealed during the launch of the Kia Sonet, so stay tuned to Gaadiwaadi.com for all the latest updates.