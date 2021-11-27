Kia Sonet Latest Prices & Waiting Period [November 2021]

Here, we have listed the complete price list of Kia Sonet, along with the latest updates about the SUV’s waiting period

Kia Sonet was launched back in September 2020, and it has found a lot of success in the Indian market. It is one of the most popular compact SUVs in the country, with extremely strong demand among young buyers.

Currently, the waiting period of the Sonet varies from 4 months to 6 months for the diesel version, and from 4 months to 7 months for the petrol version! This is quite a long wait time, perhaps the highest in this segment.

Kia Sonet is available with three engine options in India. The first one is a 1.2L NA petrol motor, with 83 PS and 115 Nm on tap, which comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The second one is a 1.0L turbo-petrol mill, capable of generating 120 PS and 172 Nm. It can be had with a 6-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission) or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Kia Sonet (Petrol) price list Variant Price 1.2L HTE MT Rs. 6.89 lakh 1.2L HTK MT Rs. 7.89 lakh 1.2L HTK+ MT Rs. 8.75 lakh 1.0L HTK+ iMT Rs. 9.89 lakh 1.0L HTX iMT Rs. 10.39 lakh 1.0L HTX DCT Rs. 11.09 lakh 1.0L HTX iMT Anniversary Edition Rs. 10.79 lakh 1.0L HTX DCT Anniversary Edition Rs. 11.49 lakh 1.0L HTX+ iMT Rs. 11.85 lakh 1.0L GTX+ iMT Rs. 12.29 lakh 1.0L GTX+ DCT Rs. 12.99 lakh

The third one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, which comes in two states of tune. The first one is rated at 100 PS and 240 Nm, and it comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The second one is rated at 115 PS and 250 Nm, and it comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Sonet is one of the few offerings in the sub-4-metre SUV segment to get a diesel engine option. A majority of carmakers have opted to offer just petrol engines on their contenders in this segment due to the strict BS6 emission norms.

Kia Sonet (Diesel) price list Variant Price 1.5 HTE MT Rs. 8.55 lakh 1.5L HTK MT Rs. 9.49 lakh 1.5L HTK+ MT Rs. 9.99 lakh 1.5L HTX MT Rs. 10.69 lakh 1.5L HTX AT Rs. 11.49 lakh 1.5L HTX MT Anniversary Edition Rs. 11.09 lakh 1.5L HTX AT Anniversary Edition Rs. 11.89 lakh 1.5L HTX+ MT Rs. 12.19 lakh 1.5L GTX+ MT Rs. 12.65 lakh 1.5L GTX+ AT Rs. 13.45 lakh

Kia’s little crossover is quite competitively priced, as can be seen in the tables above. In the Indian market, the rivals of Kia Sonet include Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, etc.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi