Kia Sonet HTK+ Variant Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

The HTK+ trim will be the only variant of the Kia Sonet which will be available with all three powertrains (1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel)

Kia Motors revealed the Sonet sub-4m SUV about a month ago, and the car is all set to be launched on September 18, 2020. Ahead of its launch, the HTK+ variant of the car has been spotted at a dealership yard, revealing all interior and exterior details of the car.

First things first, it should be known that Kia will be offering the Sonet in two trim lines – GT Line and Tech Line, which will further be divided into 6 variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and the range-topping GTX+. The HTK+ variant that can be seen in the video, is the mid-level variant of the Sonet.

Unlike other trims, the HTK+ variant will be available with all powertrains that the Sonet comes with, including the 1.2 petrol (83 PS/115 Nm) unit mated to a 5-speed MT; the 1.0 turbo-petrol (120 PS/172 Nm) mill which will be offered with a 6-speed iMT as well as an optional 7-speed DCT; the 1.5 litre diesel (100 PS/240 Nm) with 6-speed manual and 1.5-litre diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) coupled to a 6-speed AT.

On the outside, the said trim will be equipped with projector fog lamps, front and rear faux skid plate, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, LED turn signals on wing mirrors, 16 inch metallic silver wheels and chrome radiator grille. Inside the cabin, the Sonet HTK+ comes with a leatherette wrapped gear knob (automatic only) as well as black leather seats with white stitching.

The features on offer with the Sonet HTK+ include an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with Arkamys audio system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless phone projection, auto headlamps, automatic climate control, electrically foldable wing mirrors, driver auto up/down window with anti-pinch, rear defogger, rear parcel tray and multi-drive modes (DCT only).

On the safety front, the mid-level trim will get ABS with EBD, dual airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Brake Assist Traction Control (DCT only) and a reverse parking camera with guidelines that can be activated without engaging reverse as well.