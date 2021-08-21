Kia Sonet HTK+ Trim Detailed In Walkaround Video – Most VFM

Here’s why the Kia Sonet HTK+ trim is one of the most VFM variants on offer in the compact SUV’s trim line-up. Watch the video here

Kia Sonet was introduced in the Indian market last year. The compact SUV managed to plonk in high sales with its attractive design, numerous engine-gearbox combinations, loaded interior, and spot-on pricing. In the Indian market, prices for the Sonet start from Rs. 6.79 lakh, ex-showroom and go up to Rs. 13.36 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the trim that we consider offers the highest value against the price you pay is the HTK+ variant.

To show you folks why we think this way, here’s a detailed walkaround of the Kia Sonet HTK+. The HTK+ trim starts at Rs. 8.65 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered with two engine options – 1.0L turbo-petrol and 1.5 turbocharged diesel. The former is a 3-pot motor that develops 120 PS and 172 Nm, while the latter is a 4-cylinder unit and churns out 100 PS and 250 Nm.

Transmission options available in the HTK+ trim are a 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. It is quite a loaded trim in terms of features but misses out on certain equipment. On the outside, it gets regular halogen headlamps without LED DRLs. The fog lamps, however, are projector type units.

Moreover, the door handles are body-coloured, but it fails to get a set of alloy wheels. The HTK+ trim comes with 16-inch styled wheels, instead. The interior comes fitted with a slew of equipment. The dashboard houses an 8-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment unit. The Arkamys sourced sound system comes with 6 speakers and Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, along with sat-nav support.

In addition, the Sonet HTK+ gets fully automatic climate control, power foldable & adjustable ORVMs, a push-button start-stop system, and a sunroof. Though, the option of a sunroof is only available with the iMT gearbox.

If a buyer wishes to opt for a higher trim, namely HTX, HTX and GTX+, the sub-4m compact-SUV is offered with even more features on board. The list includes rear sunshades, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, leather-wrapped steering wheel, BOSE sound system with seven speakers, air purifier, UVO connected car tech, and ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery.