Kia Sonet GTX+ Automatic Variant Launched At Rs. 12.89 Lakh

Kia Sonet compact SUV comes with an expansive range comprising of three powertrain and five transmission choices

A few days ago, the highly anticipated Kia Sonet went on sale in India as its prices were revealed except for the top-spec GTX+ trim. The South Korean auto major has now announced the price of the GTX+ variant as it costs Rs. 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for petrol DCT and diesel AT each. The Sonet is offered in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+ grades and it comes with a starting price of Rs. 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

The GTX+ petrol DCT and GTX+ six-speed diesel AT are largely preferred by the buyers who are booking the compact SUV as it is loaded with premium amenities. Moreover, the GT-Line variants different from the regular Sonet due to the contrast and sporty red accents on the interior as well as outside. The highlights include leather wrapped D-cut steering wheel with GT Line logo.

Elsewhere you could also find the alloy pedals, red stitches on the steering wheel, armrest and seat as well as electric sunroof. The Sonet has an expansive range courtesy of the presence of three powertrain options and as many as five transmissions. It competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V and others.



The Sonet is the third product from Kia for India as the brand debuted with the Seltos in August 2019 followed by the launch of the Carnival at the 2020 Auto Expo where the Sonet was also showcased in its concept form. The sub-four-metre SUV features the segment-first six-speed torque converter AT in diesel, highest ground clearance of 211 mm and largest bootspace in its class.

The 1.2-litre SmartStream petrol develops 84 PS and 115 Nm while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel develops 100 PS and 240 Nm when paired with a six-speed manual or 115 PS and 250 Nm as in the Seltos when hooked to a six-speed AT. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline mill generates a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm, and is linked with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.



Some of the key features in the Kia Sonet are a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Kia’s UVO Connect with 57 in-car connectivity based features such as live traffic alert, AI based voice recognition and OTR updates. It also comprises of a seven-speaker Bose audio, ventilated front seats, 4.2 inch coloured instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, etc.