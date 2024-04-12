Kia Sonet Gets New Aftersales Package – Ownership Costs 75P Per Km Only

Kia India has introduced the My Convenience Plus package for the new Sonet, providing owners with ownership costs as low as 75 paise per km

Kia India has announced the extension of its aftersales flagship program, My Convenience Plus, to the recently launched Sonet facelift. As part of this initiative, Sonet owners can benefit from a comprehensive package of essential services comprising Prepaid Maintenance (PPM), Extended Warranty (EW) and Roadside Assistance (RSA).

Furthermore, the program provides inflation protection, safeguarding owners against any potential price increases in parts and labour costs. Kia also provides complimentary Wheel Alignment, Balancing & Rotation, Tyre Alloy protection and Scratch Care in this programme. It offers savings of up to Rs. 7,000 and is available in two options.

The My Convenience Plus package for Sonet customers offers competitive pricing, with costs as low as 75 paise per kilometre according to the brand, contingent on the selected plan – Premium for 4 years and Luxury for 5 years. Courtesy of the new programme, the Sonet now presents an even more attractive proposition, bolstering its reputation as one of the value-for-money choices in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

Speaking of the new announcement, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “With industry research recognizing Sonet’s lowest maintenance costs, coupled with the introduction of this program, Kia’s aftersales programs stand out as among the best in this segment. We are dedicated to delivering utmost convenience, affordability, and premium quality, ensuring peace of mind for our customers and setting new standards in customer satisfaction.”

For petrol, the Premium plan costs Rs. 29,996, equalling Rs. 7,499 per year and the Luxury plan at Rs. 39,995 (Rs. 7,999 per year). For Kia Sonet diesel, the My Convenience Plus Premium programme costs Rs. 33,596 (Rs. 8,399 per year) and My Convenience Plus Luxury at Rs. 45,995 (Rs. 9,199 per year). The My Convenience Plus program can be purchased online via the MyKia app.

Alternatively, it can also be acquired offline at any authorized Kia dealership within 60 days of vehicle delivery and it could come in handy if you clock a lot of miles. The programme also includes the Scratch Care program for the new Sonet owners, retailed till 30th April 2024. Customers can avail of one scratch repair without dent free of cost in an ownership period of 12 months from the date of sale.