Kia Sonet Front Fascia Spied Almost Undisguised; Interior Uncovered

The top-end variants of the Kia Sonet appear to have gotten a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect in India

Kia Motors India has already listed the upcoming Sonet at its official website alongside releasing multiple teasers of the SUV in a short span of time. The sub-four-metre model will be making its global debut on August 7 ahead of its showroom appearance and leading up to the launch, spy images of the production-spec prototype have begun arriving on the internet as well.

In the latest set of spy photographs, the exterior of the Sonet that will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300 has come unadulterated. The busy front fascia gets a typical Kia treatment with the signature Tiger Nose grille flanked by sharp headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights.

The busy bumper portion is accompanied by sporty bonnet lines and creases along with horizontal LED tail lamps. The proportions of the Sonet appear to be in line with the Hyundai Venue as both have plenty in common. The five-seater will be powered by 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. The power and torque figures are likely to be as smilier to the Venue.

The GT Line trim in the Kia Sonet looks to have an all-black interior theme. The cabin gets GT Line badge on the flat-bottomed steering wheel, red contrast stitching, all-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, engine start/stop button, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Uvo Connect and so on.

The lower-level variants of the Sonet could feature a 2-DIN infotainment system in place of a touchscreen, an adjustable steering wheel, manual air conditioning, manual inside rear view mirror, silver inserts on the AC vents steering wheel and gear lever area, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.

The 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder GDI petrol engine develops 120 PS maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque in the Venue compact SUV. The gearbox choices are expected to include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT and a six-speed iMT that recently debuted in the Venue.

Interior Spy Source: Team-BHP