Kia Sonet For Saudi Arabia Is Longer & More Powerful Compared To India

Kia Sonet is sold with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine used in the Seltos producing 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque

Kia Motors India made a strong impact for a newcomer upon its debut back in 2019 with the Seltos and followed it up with the launch of the Sonet compact SUV last year. The five-seater competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Honda WR-V in the fiercely competitive space.

The Sonet rose to the top of the sales charts in a short span of time and is bringing in consistent volumes for the South Korean manufacturer. Some of the key reasons for its success are a wide powertrain range, multiple transmission choices and an interior packed with features. The compact SUV is also retailed in the global markets and is more powerful and bigger in proportions compared to the India-spec model.

In Saudi Arabia, the Kia Sonet has a length of 4,120 mm while it sticks under the four-metre mark in India for tax benefits. It is 125 mm shorter than the India-spec model but other proportions remain identical as it has a width of 1,790 mm and stands 1,642 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,500 mm. This goes on to suggest that only the bumpers make for the additional length and no more interior space is liberated.

As for the performance, the Sonet is retailed with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that can also be found in the Seltos. It develops a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque (identical numbers as the Seltos). It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed CVT automatic can be had as an option.

In India, the Sonet is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The biggest difference in the features list is the absence of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system as Kia has opted to go with an eight-inch unit in Saudi Arabia instead. Otherwise, most of the features look similar.

Some of the highlights are ambient lighting, electric sunroof, automatic climate control system, parking sensors, wireless charger, six airbags, multi-functional steering wheel, cruise control, and so on.