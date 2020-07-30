Kia Sonet Exterior And Interior Official Sketches Released Ahead Of Debut

Kia Sonet will be unveiled on August 7 ahead of its market entry and it will boast the segment-largest 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Kia Motors India has released a new set of teaser sketches of the upcoming Sonet ahead of its world premiere on August 7. The five-seater has been the talk of the town ever since it made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in concept form. The production version resembles the concept in plenty of ways both inside and out as you can see from the images.

The sub-four-metre SUV had met with consistent leak of undisguised images over the last few days and they stand in adherence to the official sketch. On the outside, the compact SUV features Tiger Nose black front grille with chrome surrounds and the sleek headlamp cluster boasts integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

The front bumper has deep contoured fog lamp housing and a large air inlet in the lower middle portion with faux air scoops garnished in chrome and underbody protecting skid plate. On the sides, the muscular wheel arches with black cladding, sporty character lines, 16-inch machined alloy wheels, blackened B-pillars, slightly raked windshield, garnished window line, black ORVMs and roof rails exist.

Other styling details are horizontal full-width LED tail lamps, rear diffuser, Kia badge mounted on the sculpted tailgate and dual exhaust pipes. The cabin sketches point the finger at the segment-largest 10.25-inch horizontally-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with an all-digital instrument cluster. The infotainment will provide access to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO Connect with eSIM connectivity features, etc.

Below the floating touchscreen reside the neatly arranged vertical air conditioning vents flanking the climate control display and controls. The door trims, AC vents, gear lever area and the steering wheel are garnished in silver adding upmarket status to the compact SUV. The features list will comprise of wireless charger, engine start/stop button, rear AC vents and so on.

The Sonet will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300 and it will share its mechanicals with the Venue. The powertrain lineup will comprise of a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The smaller petrol unit capable of 120 PS and 172 Nm should be offered with a seven-speed DCT transmission.