Kia Sonet Delivered To Customers In An Avengers-Themed Event – Video

A Kia dealership in Vadodara turned a regular car delivery into an Avengers-themed affair, on the occasion of a little boy’s birthday

Customer satisfaction is perhaps the most important factor in marketing. We often see companies and retailers go to ridiculous lengths in order to satiate their consumers, and for good reason too. Satisfied customers into loyal customers, and of course, there’s the additional benefit of word of mouth. The automobile industry also operates on the same principle.

Vehicle deliveries are usually a celebrated affair, especially among first-time buyers. However, sometimes a car delivery is more than just a cake-cutting ceremony and a small photo shoot. For special occasions, special events can be arranged. Here, we have a video of a family taking delivery of a Kia Sonet on their son’s birthday.

To the little boy’s amusement, the Kia dealership decided to host a small bash, with Marvel’s Avengers as the theme. In the video, we can see cardboard cutouts of the silver screen’s most popular superhero team, and two showroom employees were dressed up as Spiderman and Superman. Yes, it’s the wrong universe for the latter, but we applaud the effort put into the entire shindig.

This little event was hosted by Gopinathji Kia, a dealership based in Vadodara, Gujarat. As for the Kia Sonet, it has been enjoying a lot of sales success in India since its launch, owing to its multiple powertrain options and extensive features list.

The Kia Sonet is available with three engine choices. The first one is a 1.2-litre petrol unit (83 PS and 115 Nm), which comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill, which can be bought with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. In the manual guise, this motor generates 100 PS and 240 Nm, rising to 115 PS and 200 Nm for the automatic.

The last engine option is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, which belts out 120 PS and 172 Nm. It can be paired to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. The price of the Kia Sonet ranges from Rs. 6.71 lakh to Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).