Kia Sonet Continues Its Success Streak, 26% Sales Growth In October 2020

Kia Sonet was the second best-selling vehicle in its segment last month, beating rivals like Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, etc

Last year, Kia enjoyed massive success in India with the Seltos SUV, which quickly became one of the best-selling vehicles in the Indian market. Now, it seems like the Sonet is on the same path. Kia’s newest crossover was the best-selling sub-4-metre SUV in India during its debut month (September 2020), and its sales have grown further in October.

Last month, Kia India dispatched 11,721 units of the Sonet, which translates to a 26.49 per cent monthly growth. The little Kia crossover has shown tremendous potential, and it could maintain its position at the top of the sales charts in the near future as well. As the Sonet only went on sale recently, there are no Year-on-Year sales figures to report.

However, the Sonet was not the best-selling vehicle in October 2020, as Maruti Vitara Brezza managed to reclaim that position (with a sales figure of 12,087 units). That said, the Sonet managed to outsell all other rivals – Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Honda WR-V – making it the second best-selling car in its segment.

The biggest reason for the success of the 2020 Kia Sonet is its brilliant features and equipment list. It is the most feature-loaded vehicle in this market space, with the largest touchscreen infotainment system in the segment (10.25-inch unit), UVO connected car tech, Bose audio system, sound mood lighting, cabin air purifier, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, etc.

The Sonet is available with a choice of three engine options. The first one is a 1.2-litre petrol (83 PS and 115 Nm), which comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. The second choice is a 1.5-litre diesel motor, which comes in two states of tune. When paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, this engine generates 100 PS and 240 Nm, but with the 6-speed automatic gearbox, it churns out 115 PS and 250 Nm.

The last powerplant option is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, which is rated at 120 PS and 172 Nm. It can be bought with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. The price of the Kia Sonet ranges from Rs. 6.71 lakh to Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).