Kia Sonet Compact SUV Concept Breaks Cover At 2020 Auto Expo

Kia Sonet concept will spawn a production compact SUV that will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon

Kia Motors India Limited has revealed the prices of its second product for India, the Carnival at the 2020 Auto Expo in the opening press day. The premium MPV costs between Rs. 24.95 lakh and Rs. 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has been accompanied on the show floor by the Sonet concept. The conceptual study will spawn a sub-four-metre SUV bound for launch in the coming months.

The Sonet does not have a lavish styling as any typical concept and it is a good thing considering that it signifies the close-to-production state of the SUV. It gives rise to a compact five-seater that will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V.

It will share many components with the successfully running Hyundai Venue that went on sale in May 2019. The Sonet concept has the signature front fascia of Kia comprising of a sleek blackened Tiger Nose grille with red highlights on the lower bumper and side cladding. The sharp headlamp cluster goes in line with the integrated boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights.

The bonnet has sporty creases complementing the side profile with a rather clean appearance. The front bumper area has intake vanes with central air inlet provision and the pillars as well as roof are painted in glossy black colour rendering a dual-tone stance. Alongside what looks like aluminium roof rails, the Kia Sonet concept boasts a rear end with full-width LED tail lamps.

It is no secret that the Sonet concept’s design will be slightly toned down in the production model. As for the performance, it will likely share the triplet of engines with the Venue. The 1.2-litre petrol, 1.4-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo petrol units with BSVI compliance are expected to feature under the hood.



The 1.2-litre petrol engine kicks out 83 PS and 114 Nm while the oil-burner is good enough to develop 90 PS and 220 Nm. The smaller turbocharged petrol, on the other hand, makes 120 PS and 172 Nm in the Venue. It will be sold with both manual and automatic transmissions. The production-spec Sonet will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with Kia’s UVO Connect besides a host of driver assistive and safety features.

The Sonet will slow below the Seltos and it will act as the most affordable offering from Kia upon arrival. The compact SUV could offer a GT Line top-spec variant with exterior enhancements compared to the regular version as well. It will likely be aggressively priced against competitors and the wide range of powertrains could help in its volume aspirations.