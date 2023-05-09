Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition Launched In India At Rs. 11.85 Lakh

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition comes with a host of cosmetic updates including tangerine accents and a more prominent front skid plate; available in four colour schemes

Kia India has today announced the launch of the Sonet Aurochs Edition in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the HTX trim, it is positioned between the HTX and HTX+ variants in the brand’s lineup and is available in two engine choices: a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo diesel.

The Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition is priced at Rs. 12.39 lakh for 1.0L DCT, Rs. 12.65 lakh for 1.5L iMT and Rs. 13.45 lakh for 1.5 AT (all prices, ex-showroom). To differentiate itself from the regular model, the Sonet Aurochs Edition comes with visual updates such as a more prominent front skid plate and tangerine accents across different surfaces.

It can be seen on the rear skid plate, centre wheel caps, front grille, front bumper and door sills. The Aurochs badging finished in tangerine is grafted onto the grille. The South Korean auto major has made available four different paint schemes with the Sonet Aurochs Edition namely Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver and Glacier White Pearl.

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) 1. Sonet Aurochs Edition 1.0L iMT Rs. 11.85 lakh 2. Sonet Aurochs Edition 1.0L DCT Rs. 12.39 lakh 3. Sonet Aurochs Edition 1.5L iMT Rs. 12.65 lakh 4. Sonet Aurochs Edition 1.5L AT Rs. 13.45 lakh

The equipment list of the Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition is identical to the HTX trim. It comprises an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, different drive modes, automatic climate control, cruise control, AC vents at the rear, a single-pane sunroof, auto LED headlights, steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.

As for safety, the Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition comes with four airbags, three-point seatbelts, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), etc. Under the bonnet, it features a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed iMT as standard while a seven-speed DCT is an option.

The 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel mill delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm and is hooked with a six-speed iMT or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.