Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition Launched In India At Rs. 10.79 Lakh

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition is based on the HTX variant and it gets visual updates over the regular variant

Kia India has today announced the launch of the Sonet Anniversary Edition in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 10.79 lakh for the Petrol 1.0 T-GDi (iMT), Rs. 11.49 lakh for the Petrol 1.0 T-GDi (DCT), Rs. 11.90 lakh for the Diesel 1.5 CRDi WGT (MT) and Rs. 11.89 lakh for the Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT (AT). As the name suggests, it celebrates the one year anniversary of the compact SUV in India.

Amidst the doom and gloom of the health crisis, the Sonet was introduced in India in September 2020 as the South Korean company’s third offering for Indian customers. It quickly rose to fame in no time and is currently one of the top-sellers in the highly competitive sub-four-metre SUV space and it rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite amongst others.

The Kia Sonet Anniversary edition is based on the HTX variant and it will be available for a limited period of time and buyers can purchase it in four paint schemes namely Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, and Glacier White Pearl. As for the design, the special edition comes with different skid plates up front and rear.

They are accompanied by Tangerine accents on the front grille section, skid plates, side sills and wheel caps along with an Anniversary Edition logo. It follows the launch of the Seltos X Line variant and Kia often brings in celebratory editions of its product lineup – Seltos Anniversary Edition is a prime example.

As for the performance, the Kia Sonet Anniversary edition uses the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 110 PS and 172 Nm while the latter kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm in its automatic trim. The smaller petrol mill is paired with a six-speed iMT or a DCT.

The oil burner can be had with a six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT. Earlier this year, Kia brought in the 2021 MY Sonet with variant rejigs and the addition of new features and the new corporate logo. Up next, the brand is planning to debut a premium MPV in the early parts of next year.