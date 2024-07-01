Kia Sold Over 21,000+ Units In June – Seltos, Sonet, Carens, EV6

Kia India achieved a 9.8 per cent year-over-year growth in June 2024, recording 21,300 unit sales as the Sonet emerged as the top-seller

Kia India recorded a total volume sale of 21,300 units in the month of June 2024, marking a 9.8 per cent year-over-year growth compared to the 19,391 units sold during the same period last year. The recently launched Kia Sonet facelift emerged as the brand’s best-selling model for the month with a cumulative tally of 9,816 units.

The South Korean auto major also posted a healthy 1,26,137 unit sales in the first half of this calendar year, representing a 6 per cent YoY growth during the corresponding period last year. With a contribution of 43 per cent, the Sonet compact SUV led the company’s H1 sales, followed closely by the Seltos and Carens, with 32 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

Additionally, Kia experienced significant international demand for ‘Make in India’ vehicles, exporting 3,206 units in June alone. For H1 2024, the company exported a total of 12,026 units. Commenting on the sales performance last month and in H2 2024, Hardeep Singh Brar – Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing, said,

“We have observed a healthy month-on-month sales growth in H1 2024, averaging over 21,000 units per month. Our superior product offerings have consistently attracted customers to our showrooms throughout the year, maintaining a strong sales position. We are committed to sustaining this positive trend for the remainder of the year through network expansion and by adding value to our customers’ aspirations.”

Just a while ago, Kia India surpassed the milestone of exporting over 2.5 lakh units to more than 100 markets from its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh and has completed over 12 lakh vehicle dispatches from its facility including over 9.8 lakh domestic sales. The brand started mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 3 lakh units.

To date, Kia India has introduced five vehicles across different segments in the Indian market: the Seltos, Carnival, Sonet, Carens, and EV6. The company has established a broad network with 588 touchpoints in 265 cities nationwide. It is planning to launch the new generation Carnival premium MPV and EV9 flagship electric seven-seater SUV next in India as well.