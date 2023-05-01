Kia Sold 23,000+ Cars In April 2023 – Sonet, Seltos, Carnival

Kia has over seven lakh owners in India currently and it recorded 22 per cent YoY volume growth in April 2023 with Sonet leading the charts

Kia India has today announced its sales data for the month of April 2023 as it endured a strong growth of 22 per cent as 23,216 units were recorded against 19,019 units during the same period last year. In the period between January and April 2023, the South Korean auto major registered a YoY volume increase of 24 per cent.

In April 2023, the Sonet compact SUV was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio as 9,744 units were dispatched. The Seltos midsize SUV and Carens MPV finished in the second and third positions respectively with a total of 7,213 units and 6,107 units. In the first four months of this CY, Seltos garnered 32,249 units in India.

The Sonet managed a domestic tally of 37,518 units during the same period. The former contributed 33 per cent to the total sale while the latter with 38 per cent. Kia has now crossed seven lakh unit sales in India since its market debut in 2019 as its local portfolio has certainly delivered. The brand achieved the six lakh volume milestone in November 2022.

Thus, it took only five months to sell the last one lakh units. Speaking of the sales numbers, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “In less than four years, we have not only established ourselves as a leading premium automotive company but also emerged as a popular new-age brand. Our 7 lakh+ customers have entrusted us with a lot of faith, and we will continue to do our best to give them quality service and inspiring innovations.”

Kia further noted that the iMT variants have contributed to 34 per cent of the overall sales in April 2023. The company recently announced two lakh export units to more than 95 countries across the globe as it is the leader in exporting utility vehicles and MPVs for the third consecutive year since its operations started four years ago.

The brand has been a regular feature in the top five manufacturers’ sales charts every month due to the good reception of its products across different segments.