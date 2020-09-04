Kia Sold 198 Carnivals And 10,655 Units Of The Seltos In August 2020

Kia will soon be launching its third product in the Indian market – the Sonet, which will go on to rival the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue etc

Kia Motors entered the Indian market with the Seltos mid-size SUV as its first product, which was launched in August last year. The Seltos was very promising, and it also managed to successfully deliver. The SUV has taken the Korean carmaker’s name to new heights.

About 6 months later, the manufacturer introduced its second product for the country, i.e. Carnival MPV, which made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. Just like the Seltos, Kia’s second product also received an overwhelming response, and the two cars managed to help Kia Motors secure the feat of 1 lakh units sold in just 11 months since its entry into the country.

The carmaker’s monthly sales have been pretty good as well, and in August 2020 alone, Kia managed to sell a total of 10,853 cars in the Indian market, out of which 10,655 units were of the Seltos, while the rest 198 were Carnivals. These numbers helped Kia Motors secure the fifth spot out of all the manufacturers currently operating in the country, in terms of overall monthly sales.

Talking about the cars that Kia currently offers in India, the Seltos is currently priced between Rs 9.69 – 17.34 lakh, while pricing for the Carnival starts from Rs 24.95 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 33.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Kia is also currently in the process of launching its third product in the Indian market, i.e. the Sonet sub-4m SUV.

Kia will be launching the Sonet this month, and the said car will go on to become the carmaker’s most affordable offering in the country. The Sonet will be pitted against the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 as well as its cousin, the Hyundai Venue upon its arrival.

The Sonet is expected to be priced from Rs 6.99 lakh onwards, which means it could undercut all of its key rivals in the market.