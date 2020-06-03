Recently, Kia Motors India launched an updated version of the Seltos that comes with more features for almost every trim level, including a sunroof for the penultimate trim lines

With just two models in its lineup. Kia Motors India, which is one of the newest players in the Indian automotive market, has already outclassed many long-established companies on the sales charts. April 2020, however, was just not the month for any of the carmakers, with every company registering an absolute zero in the sales figures due to the entire country being under a lockdown.

Last month, however, things improved a fair bit with Kia registering a sale of 1,661 units. While this isn’t a figure to write home about, especially if you consider that the Seltos alone has been averaging more than 10,000 units on a monthly basis, it’s still a number that brings along some positivity as carmakers are well on their way to gain some much-needed sales momentum. The mid-size SUV recorded a total of 1611 units last month while the more premium Carnival MPV garnered 50 units sale.

Also, it needs to be mentioned here that while most major carmakers, including the likes of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, have been offering some lucrative discounts and attractive finance schemes to lure buyers, Kia has so far refrained from offering any sort of discount to bring more buyers to its showrooms. This is only because, both the models in its lineup, which include the Seltos and the Carnival, have received a strong response so far.

However, the recent introduction of the 2020 Hyundai Creta is surely something that should have had Kia Motors India a tad worried. It is this for this very reason that the carmaker has just launched an updated version of the Kia Seltos for an enhanced appeal. It now comes with 18 changes and has become up to Rs 25,000 costlier. The SUV is now priced between Rs 9.89 lakh and s 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has added a host of features to the lower trims of the Seltos. Other than this, the company has also added an orange-white two-tone exterior paint shade to the colour palette. In addition to the inclusion of new features, the company has also given some new features to the higher trims. Finally, the company has discontinued the GTK 1.4 T-GDI manual and GTX 1.4 T-GDI automatic variants.