Kia Seltos X-Line Vs Seltos GT Line – Key Differences Explained

Here, we have listed all the major differences on the newly revealed Kia Seltos X-Line compared to the GT Line trims of the SUV

Kia India has officially introduced a new trim level for the Seltos, called ‘X-Line’. This new grade sits at the top of the model’s range, i.e., above the GT Line trims. There are plenty of changes to notice here, the chief being to the exterior design. Let’s take a closer look at all the differences the Seltos X-Line sports over the GTX Plus trim.

The X-Line models get an ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ paint job, not offered on other trim levels of the Seltos. This new exterior colour lends an upmarket look to this already handsome SUV. It gets a piano black front grille with a Matte Graphite-finished radiator, instead of the black grille with chrome outline seen on the GT Line.

The front bumper sports a blacked-out faux skid plate, with bright orange inserts. It also gets a new set of alloy wheels, 18-inchers as opposed to the 17-inchers on the GT Line. Also, the body-coloured ORVMs have been replaced by piano black ones, and the side door garnish gets orange accents. It also gets a piano black shark fin antenna instead of a body-coloured one.

At the rear, the chrome inserts on the tailgate and bumper have been replaced by piano black ones. On the GT Line variants, the faux bash plate has a silver finish, while the X-Line version gets a blacked-out unit with orange highlights. Of course, an X-Line badge is present on the tailgate, in case the exterior differences are too subtle for someone!

The changes to the interior consist of a new upholstery; the X-Line trim gets Indigo Pera Leatherette upholstery with honeycomb pattern. In comparison, the GT Line models get black upholstery with contrast red stitching. The dashboard design remains the same though, as do the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the semi-digital instrument cluster, and the flat-bottom steering wheel.

A 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor (140 PS/242 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill (115 PS/250 Nm) will be offered here, just like the GT Line trims. However, there will be no manual gearbox on offer; the transmission options will consist of a 7-speed DCT for the petrol and a 6-speed AT for the diesel engine.

The price of the Seltos X-Line is expected to be slightly higher than the current Seltos line-up, which retails for between Rs. 9.95 lakh and Rs. 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).