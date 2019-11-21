Kia Seltos X-Line Urban And Trail Attack Concepts Unveiled

Both the concepts get purposefully modified exterior as the Kia Seltos X-Line Urban is for the mean streets and the Trail Attack caters to off-roading

The Seltos has finally debuted in the United States at the ongoing Los Angeles Auto Show and it will play an integral role in the brand’s expanding SUV portfolio. It is accompanied by two purposeful concepts, the Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept and Seltos X-Line Urban Concept.

They showcase how versatile the mid-size SUV can be as an off-roader. They have been conceived and developed at Kia Design Center America while the Zero to 60 Designs of Corona, CA are responsible for its built. The concepts are said to convey the active lifestyles the owners of the Seltos will embrace.

The production-ready Kia Seltos will go on sale in Q1 2020 in the US but there are no plans to manufacturer the concepts. You have to bear in mind that Kia said the same for the GT and Telluride concepts too and the reality was different as they paved way for the Stinger and the flagship eight-seater Telluride SUV.

The Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept is for the urban owners wanting to occasionally take the road less travelled during the weekends. It features custom dual-tone paint job instigating desert sunset and the ‘eight ultra-bright Hella’ auxiliary lights are mounted on the front bumper and roof for increased visibility in the dark.

It is fitted with electronic AWD as the central differential lock distributes power between the front and rear wheels equally. The custom 2-inch lift kit raises the ride height to a massive 233 mm. Other key elements in the X-Line Trail Attack are knobby off-road tyres with 17×8–inch custom-painted alloy wheels, a hidden winch behind the front valance and custom fabricated roof rack.

It is powered by the 1.6-litre turbo four-pot engine from the stock Seltos producing 175 hp and is connected to a seven-speed DCT. The interior remains identical to the regular five-seater model. The Seltos X-Line Urban Concept is claimed to have been prepared for the ‘mean streets’ and is inspired by the imposing glass and steel skyscrapers of New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

It comprises of a custom slate grey paint scheme with a glossy black roof, a custom 2-inch lift that raises the seating position and offers a better vantage point for the driver and occupants, an Electronically controlled AWD with torque vectoring, as well as a set of 17×8-inch alloy wheels.

Other highlights include a custom hood with integrated intake as in the Trail Attack Concept, four high-powered Hella auxiliary lights, fabricated roof rack, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and backup camera, etc.