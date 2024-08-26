Kia Seltos X-Line Trim Launched In Aurora Black Pearl Colour In India

Kia Seltos X-Line is now available in Aurora Black Pearl colour as well as the Matte Graphite shade in India

Kia India has today announced the launch of a new colour scheme for the X-Line variant. The Aurora Black Pearl shade now joins the X-Line lineup of the Seltos and it accompanies the existing Matte Graphite paint job. It gets a glossy black finish to several elements including the front and rear skid plates, wing mirrors, tailgate garnish and more.

In addition, contrast orange details applied to the skid plates, door garnish, and wheel centre caps complement the sporty appeal. The South Korean auto major also offers a set of two-tone crystal cut 18-inch alloy wheels with a glossy black outline. The cabin is also distinctive compared to the regular model with the presence of a dual-tone black and green theme.

It is accentuated by contrast orange stitches. Elsewhere no other changes have been made as the midsize SUV continues with the 1.5L four-cylinder diesel and 1.5L turbo petrol engines. The former is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 116 PS and 250 Nm while the latter kicks out 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque.

In the Kia Seltos X-Line trim, the oil burner is paired only with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and in a similar case, the turbo gasoline mill is hooked only with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. The five-seater received a mid-life update last year with notable updates inside and out and it has been well received by customers.

The Seltos is also retailed with a 1.5L NA petrol engine as it comes in an expansive range. The equipment list comprises Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, dual-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a fully digital instrument cluster, leather seats, six airbags as standard and much more.

The Kia Seltos is available in multiple colours namely Pewter Olive, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier white with Aurora Black Pearl and Xclusive Matte Graphite.