Kia Seltos X Line Revealed Ahead Of Launch – Detailed Walkaround

Kia Seltos X-Line gets a host of exterior updates to differentiate itself from the standard model and it will sit at the top of the range

Following a number of teasers, Kia India has today lifted the cloaks off the Seltos X-Line variant in the domestic market and it will go on sale in the coming weeks with a likely premium of around Rs. 50,000 over the existing range-topper. It comes on the back of the mid-size SUV achieving two lakh unit sales milestone locally and the X-Line will certainly help in expanding the range further.

The Seltos X-Line made its world premiere at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show and it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as well. However, the prototype we had in India was quite different and toned down in several aspects. The production-spec Kia Seltos X-Line gets Graphite matte exterior paint job alongside the orange accents and glossy black inserts.

The visual updates do give a commanding appeal to the Seltos X-Line and the changes do differentiate it from the regular model. Up front, it comes with glossy black highlights across the front grille, front and rear skid plates and around the fog lamp housing. The sides gain contrast orange highlights and door garnish while the rear gets its share of updates as well.

At the back, the Kia Seltos X-Line features blackened tailgate garnish, X-Line badging, bumper inserts in black and orange colour and so on. It is shod on 18-inch alloy wheels with a crystal cut design accompanied by orange accents and a graphite finish. The interior is equipped with Indigo Pera leather seats with grey stitching and honeycomb pattern.

As for the performance, the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine are utilised. The former produces a maximum power output of 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque while the latter delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm. The gasoline unit is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit in the regular variant but the X Line will be sold only with the DCT.

The oil-burner is hooked with only a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in the Seltos X Line range-topper. The Seltos X-Line will sit above the GTX+ grade in terms of pricing and it will have a host of connectivity, comfort, safety and convenience-based features. It could be priced around Rs. 18.4 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim.