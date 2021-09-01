Kia Seltos X-Line Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.79 Lakh

Kia Seltos X-Line comes with visual updates including newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels with a crystal cut design

A few days ago, Kia India unveiled the Seltos X-Line variant in the domestic market and now the official launch price has been announced. Quoted with a price of Rs. 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), the top-of-the-range Seltos X-Line comes with a number of visual updates to differentiate itself from the regular model.

However, no performance changes have been made. The Kia Seltos X-Line made its global debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show and the India-specific version was displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo. The production version adorns the new Graphite matte exterior paint job and boasts notable orange accents and glossy black inserts.

The front fascia of the Kia Seltos X-Line comes with glossy black highlights running across the front grille area, front and rear skid plates and the fog lamp housings while on the sides, you could notice the contrast orange highlights and door garnish. The rear gains blackened tailgate garnish, X-Line badging, new inserts on the bumper in black and orange colours.

Another highlight of the Kia Seltos X-Line is that it runs on a set of newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels with a crystal cut design and it has orange accents and a unique graphite finish. Despite the host of visual enhancements, the interior only gets the new Indigo Pera leather seats with grey stitching and honeycomb pattern.

Under the bonnet, the Seltos X-Line features a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel mill. The former is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque and the latter pumps out 115 PS and 250 Nm. The new variant is only retailed with a seven-speed DCT and in the diesel, with a six-speed torque converter auto.

The South Korean auto major recently crossed two lakh unit sales with the mid-size SUV and is currently the second best-seller in its segment. In the early parts of next year, Kia will launch a new model, predicted to be an MPV, to expand its mid-size portfolio.