Kia Seltos X-Line Concept Based New Top Trim Could Launch In India

Kia Seltos X-Line concept was showcased at this year’s Auto Expo and previews an upcoming special edition of the hot-selling SUV that will come with a handful of cosmetic updates

Kia Seltos has been marketed with the tagline ‘Badass by Design’ and this is in line with the small SUV’s bold exterior that seems to have impressed many. However, it was at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2020 where the Seltos actually looked quite badass in the ‘X-Line’ livery that was put on display at the carmaker’s hall. The debut of the Kia Seltos X-Line took place alongside the debut of the Sonet concept and the launch of the Carnival MPV.

The Kia Seltos X-Line will build on the strengths of the stock version, which include strong performance, modern styling, high-quality interior and comfortable ride. However, the X-Line concept builds upon them with a handful of feature updates that make it look even more attractive.

Basically, the Kia Seltos X-Line makes up for whatever robust styling elements that the stock version lacks. The good news here is that a special edition model based on the X-Line will actually launch in the market in a few months from now. In fact, it is being expected that the upcoming model would go on sale during this year’s festive season in order to build on the higher demand for new cars during the auspicious time of the year.

Compared to the stock model, the Kia Seltos X-Line comes with a bespoke dual-tone paint job that has a dark shade of grey in a matte finish as the base paint and metallic black paint for the roof and the plastic body cladding. The X-Line version was prepared to preview urban crossover that can be used on daily basis. However, bits like off-road bumpers, auxiliary lamps, and stylish graphics do make the car look a lot more appealing than before.

The car also gets orange inserts, which replace the silver elements on the stock car. The front-end gets a piano-black finish for the grille, along with an orange-finished X emblem. The alloy wheels are also different and come with a black paint scheme, while both the bumpers have orange accents.

Mechanically, the production version of the Kia Seltos X-Line concept would be akin to what the regular model is like. However, it could miss out on the base petrol and the diesel version and go on sale only with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that comes with two transmission options – 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT automatic.