Kia Seltos Waiting Period On HTE Diesel Is 3 Months, GT Line 4 Months

Kia Seltos is retailed in India with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines along with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit

Kia Motors India has commenced its domestic innings with the long-awaited Seltos. The mid-size SUV competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and others. The Seltos is manufactured at the brand’s Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh and it has an annual production capacity of three lakh units.

The South Korean auto major has already revealed that the production base is equipped well to meet the surge in demand in the Indian market while its potential global popularity will lead to its export from the local factory. Within five weeks since the reservations opened, Kia says that the Seltos has garnered more than 32,000 orders.

The waiting period for the entry-level HT E diesel variant stands at three months while it goes up to four months for the top-spec GT Line trim. The HT E oil-burner is lucratively priced from Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes with standard features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, four-speaker audio system, follow-me-home headlamps and rear air conditioning vents among others.

The GT Line, on the other hand, is brimmed with features. It includes the full-dose of Kia’s UVO Connect offering geo-fencing, on-board diagnostics, vehicle tracking, emergency alerts, immobilising and much more. A horizontally-oriented 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity sits on the middle of the dashboard.

Other notable features include an eight-inch head-up display, eight-speaker Bose audio system, electric sunroof, colour TFT screen, drive mode selector, cruise control, 360-degree camera, Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, six airbags, automatic climate control and so on.

The base 1.5-litre CRDI diesel engine produces 115 PS and 250 Nm and is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT. The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit sold in the GT Line develops 140 PS and 242 Nm and is connected to a standard six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.