Kia Seltos & Sonet To Get New Brand Logo By Mid-2021

The Seltos puts up against the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster etc, while the Sonet rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport among other sub-4m SUVs

The current Kia logo features the brand’s lettering in capital, encased inside a red oval. However, the Korean carmaker Kia recently revealed an all-new corporate logo earlier this month. The brand new logo is meant to embody Kia’s confidence and commitment to customers, and was revealed with a new slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’.

While Kia continues to use the old logo for all three of its cars in India (Sonet, Seltos, Carnival) as of now, two of them will soon be equipped with the new badge. The Sonet and the Seltos will be badged with the all-new Kia logo soon, and the update is expected to make way to the two SUVs as soon as mid-2021.

The new Kia logo showcases its aim to transform after the carmaker announced their Plan-S Strategy that focuses on electric mobility. The new logo was unveiled in an event in Incheon, South Korea, which saw 303 pyrodrones launching hundreds of fireworks in a synchronized manner, setting a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously’.

The new logo features a different font with joined letters that resemble a handwritten signature. Talking about the two cars on which the logo will be first seen on in India, both the Sonet and Seltos are one of the best-selling cars in their respective segments. As of now, the Seltos is priced from Rs 9.89 lakh, going up to Rs 17.45 lakh, while the Sonet retails at a base price of Rs 6.79 lakh, topping out at Rs 13.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Kia offers the Seltos in India with three different powertrains, including a 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine rated at 115 PS/144 Nm; a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque; and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 140 PS of maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, the Sonet gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol unit; and a 1.5-litre oil burner. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is rated at 83 PS/115 Nm, while the 1.0-litre TGDi unit belts out 120 PS of max power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The diesel mill produces 100 PS and 240 Nm when had with a 6-speed MT, while the power and torque output go up to 115 PS and 250 Nm respectively, when coupled with the 6-speed AT