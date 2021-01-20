Kia Seltos & Sonet New Price List Out, Hiked By Up To Rs 20,000

The Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet are one of the best-selling cars in their respective segments, and prices of almost all of their variants have now been hiked

Kia Motors has joined the list of car manufacturers that have hiked the prices of their offerings in the Indian market in January 2021. The Korean automaker has increased the prices of both of its SUV offerings, i.e. Sonet and Seltos, while the prices of the Carnival luxury MPV remain unchanged.

Kia has hiked the prices of the 1.2-litre petrol-powered Sonet by Rs 8,000 – Rs 10,000, while the diesel variants of the sub-4m SUV have become costlier by Rs 20,000. On the other hand, no change has been made to the prices of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol variants, both iMT and DCT.

As of January 2021, the Kia Sonet’s base price starts from Rs 6.79 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 13.19 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. Take a look at the variant-wise price of the Kia Sonet below –

Kia Sonet Variants New Price Old Price 1.2-litre petrol HTE Rs 6.79 lakh Rs 6.71 lakh HTK Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh HTK+ Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol iMT HTK+ Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh HTX Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh HTX+ Rs 11.65 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh HTX+ DT Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 11.75 lakh GTX+ Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh GTX+ DT Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol DCT HTK+ Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh GTX+ Rs 12.89 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh GTX+ DT Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh 1.5-litre Diesel MT HTE Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8.05 lakh HTK Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh HTK+ Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh HTX Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh HTX+ Rs 11.85 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh HTX+ DT Rs 11.95 lakh Rs 11.75 lakh GTX+ Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh GTX+ DT Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh 1.5-litre Diesel AT HTX+ Rs 10.59 lakh Rs 10.39 lakh GTX+ Rs 13.09 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh GTX+ DT Rs 13.19 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi

As of now, the Kia Sonet puts up against the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, as well as its cousin, the Hyundai Venue.

Prices of the Kia Seltos on the other hand, have been increased Rs 10,000 – Rs 11,000 for the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.4-litre turbo petrol variants, while the increase in price of the 1.5-litre diesel trims ranges between Rs 1,000 – Rs 11,000.

The price of the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol variant of the Kia Seltos remains the same, i.e. Rs 9.89 lakh, while the top-end trim now costs Rs 17.54 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Here is the variant and powertrain-wise price list of the Kia Sonet as of Janaury 2021, listed against the old price –

Kia Seltos Variants New Price Old Price 1.5-litre petrol HTE Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.89 lakh HTK Rs 10.59 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh HTK+ Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 11.59 lakh HTX Rs 13.45 lakh Rs 13.34 lakh HTX Anniversary Edition Rs 13.86 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh HTX CVT Rs 14.45 lakh Rs 14.34 lakh HTX CVT Anniversary Edition Rs 14.86 lakh Rs 14.75 lakh 1.4-litre turbo petrol GTX Rs 15.65 lakh Rs 15.54 lakh GTX+ Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 16.39 lakh GTX+ DT Rs 16.69 lakh Rs 16.59 lakh GTX+ DCT Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh GTX+ DCT DT Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh 1.5-litre diesel HTE Rs 10.35 lakh Rs 10.34 lakh HTK Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh HTK+ Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh HTK+ AT Rs 13.79 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh HTX Rs 14.55 lakh Rs 14.44 lakh HTX Anniversary Edition Rs 14.96 lakh Rs 14.85 lakh HTX+ Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh HTX+ DT Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 15.69 lakh HTX+ AT Rs 16.59 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh HTX+ AT DT Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 16.69 lakh GTX+ AT Rs 17.45 lakh Rs 17.34 lakh GTX+ AT DT Rs 17.65 lakh Rs 17.54 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi

The Kia Seltos continues to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Tata Harrier as well as the MG Hector. It was also recently revealed that the Sonet and the Seltos will be getting Kia’s all-new logo by mid-2021.