Kia will be increasing the prices of the Seltos mid-size SUV and Sonet compact SUV from January 1, 2021 citing rising input costs

Kia Motors India has recorded operational profits in its very first year in the domestic market and is on a roll big time with two of its SUVs – Seltos and Sonet. It is quite a regular thing that automobile manufacturers increase prices of its passenger vehicles at the beginning of any calendar year citing a number of reasons and 2021 won’t be any different.

Recently, we brought you the news that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is all set to hike the prices of its models across the range. As for Kia, the prices of the Seltos and Sonet will go up while the Carnival MPV, which is sold in three variants namely Premium, Prestige and Limousine, will remain to be offered at the existing range.

Sold in seven-, eight- and nine-seaters, the premium MPV costs between Rs 24.95 lakh and Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sonet compact SUV went on sale in September and it quickly rose to fame as the best-seller in its segment amidst high competition from Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.

It continues to be offered in Tech Line and GT Line variants across six trim levels in the price bracket between Rs. 6.71 lakh for the base 1.2L petrol HTE MT and Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) for the range-topping 1.5L diesel GTX+. The Seltos was the first launch from the South Korean manufacturer back in August 2019 and it already received a price hike in January 2020.

The HTE Tech Line petrol saw an increase of Rs. 20,000 with other Tech Line variants by Rs. 30,000. The Tech Line in diesel witnessed a hike of Rs. 35,000 in a similar fashion to the GTX+ auto. The on-road price got higher by 2 per cent as it entered the mandatory road tax slab as well. Currently, the mid-size five-seater SUV is priced between Rs. 9.89 lakh and Rs. 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the SUVs are expected to see a big price hike from next year and they are commanding a waiting period of around three months in some places.