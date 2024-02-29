Kia Seltos, Sonet & Carens Offer Lowest Maintenance Cost: Study

According to a recent study conducted by Frost & Sullivan in India, the Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens are highlighted for offering the lowest maintenance costs in their respective segments

Frost & Sullivan, a prominent Growth Advisory Company in India, has unveiled its latest Total Cost of Ownership Benchmark analysis, highlighting Kia’s top-selling models, the Seltos and Carens. The analysis showcases these vehicles’ outstandingly low maintenance expenses across both diesel and petrol variants, setting a benchmark within their respective segments.

Based on the research findings, the Kia Carens has taken the lead in the family mover segment, boasting the most cost-effective maintenance expenses for both petrol and diesel variants, with reductions of 21 per cent and 26 per cent respectively. The diesel variants of the Kia Carens offer the most competitive acquisition cost, providing exceptional value for contemporary customers seeking affordability without compromising on quality.

Furthermore, the Carens diesel closely trails the segment’s top performer in minimizing fuel costs, solidifying its status as one of the premier family car choices with a compelling value proposition. Frost & Sullivan further emphasised that Kia’s top-selling model, the Seltos, provides the most economical maintenance costs for its petrol variants, delivering savings of at least 17 per cent compared to the industry average.

Additionally, the diesel variants share the lowest maintenance costs with another leader in the segment. Regarding the overall total cost of ownership (TCO), the Seltos closely trails the segment’s top performers, securing the second-best TCO for its diesel variant and the third-best for its petrol variant.

In December 2023, the firm also announced that the Sonet boasts the lowest maintenance costs in the compact SUV space. According to the report, the maintenance costs for Sonet’s petrol and diesel variants are 16 per cent and 14 per cent lower than the segment average respectively. Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India, stated,

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the makers of one of most value-driven mobility solutions for new-age customers. Choosing a Kia isn’t just a wise decision for today; it’s an investment for the future, given its premiumness, unmatched maintenance and residual costs within their segments.”

The analyses conducted by Frost and Sullivan firmly establish Kia models as one of the most value-for-money products within their respective segments. The survey further reinforces Kia’s dedication to providing class-leading products featuring top-tier technology, design, and quality, coupled with renowned aftersales services. This commitment ensures Kia as a trusted choice for customers seeking exceptional value in their purchasing decisions.