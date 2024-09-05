Kia Seltos, Sonet & Carens Gravity Editions Launched From Rs. 10.49 L

Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens Gravity editions are packed with more premium features and cosmetic enhancements

Celebrating its 5th anniversary in India, Kia has introduced the Gravity variants for the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens, further elevating the premium appeal of its lineup. With these additions, the Seltos now offers 24 different variants. The newly launched Gravity trims include the Petrol G1.5 Gravity IVT, Petrol G1.5 Gravity MT, and Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT Gravity 6MT.

The Kia Seltos Gravity trim gains a host of premium enhancements including a dash cam, a 10.25-inch digital LCD cluster, ventilated seats for both the driver and co-driver, and a Bose audio. It also comes equipped with an electronic parking brake (EPB) featuring an auto-hold function. Externally, the Gravity trim sports 17-inch machined wheels, a glossy black rear spoiler, body-coloured door handles, and a distinct Gravity emblem.

The Gravity trim for the Kia Seltos is offered in three paint options – Glacial White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, and Dark Gun Metal (Matte) and is positioned above the HTX trim. Additionally, the Sonet now comes in the Gravity variant, available across all three of its powertrain options: a 1.2L petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel.

The Sonet Gravity trim, positioned above the HTK+ variant, comes in Pearl White, Aurora Black Pearl and Matte Graphite shades. It boasts styling upgrades including White Brake Callipers, Indigo Pera Seats with Navy Stitching, a TGS Leather Knob, a sporty Spoiler, and 16-inch alloy wheels. With the arrival of the Gravity trim, the Sonet lineup now expands to 22 variants.

It also includes convenient and advanced features like a Wireless Phone Charger, Dash Cam, Front Door Armrest, 60:40 split rear seats, Rear Adjustable Headrests, a Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders, and the signature Gravity Emblem. Meanwhile, the Carens Gravity trim elevates its premium appeal with features like a Dash Cam, a Sunroof—highly popular among Indian buyers and Artificial Black Leather Seats.

Other highlights are a D-Cut Leather Steering Wheel, Leatherette Door Centre Trims and Armrests, LED Map and Room Lamps, and the Gravity Emblem, and is slotted above the Premium (O) trim. Speaking on the new launch, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer of Kia India, said “India’s love for our products has been phenomenal, and as we celebrate our 5th year of operations, we are proud to introduce the Gravity trim across our product lineup. These new trims embody comfort, reliability, and luxury, reinforcing our leadership in innovative recreational vehicles and reshaping mobility preferences. Moreover, the strategic introduction of premium features in these trims will undoubtedly aid in boosting sales and further expanding our segments.”

The Kia Seltos Gravity trim is priced at Rs. 16,62,900 for the 1.5L MT, Rs. 18,05,900 for iVT and Rs. 18,20,900 for the diesel MT. The Sonet Gravity costs Rs. 10,49,900 for 1.2L MT, Rs. 11,19,900 for petrol 1.0 iMT and Rs. 11,99,900 for 1.5L diesel MT. The Kia Carens Gravity carries a sticker tag of Rs. 12,09,900 for 1.5L petrol MT, Rs. 13,49,900 for 1.5L petrol iMT and Rs. 13,99,900 for 1.5L diesel MT (ex-showroom).