Kia Seltos & Sonet Become Dearer By Up To Rs. 20,000 – Latest Prices

Kia India has hiked the prices of the Seltos and Sonet this month, by up to Rs. 10,000 for petrol variants and Rs. 20,000 for diesel variants

Kia has been enjoying a lot of success in India, thanks to the brilliant SUVs, namely the Seltos and Sonet. Both the models have raked in great sales numbers for the South Korean carmaker in our market. Due to the rising cost of raw materials and transportation, Kia has hiked the prices of the Sonet and Seltos this month.

The prices of Kia Seltos have gone up by Rs. 10,000 for the petrol variants, excluding the base ‘HTE’ trim, the price of which remains unchanged. All diesel variants of the Seltos have become more expensive by Rs. 20,000. Also, two new grades have been added to this SUV – X-Line 1.4 petrol DCT and X-Line 1.5 diesel AT – which are the new top-spec variants.

As for Kia Sonet, it has seen an increase of around Rs. 10,000 across all petrol variants, except the top-of-the-line ‘GTX+ DCT’ grade. As for the diesel version, the prices have gone up by Rs. 20,000 for all variants save for ‘HTK+ MT’, which has seen an increase of Rs. 10,000.

Kia Seltos has three engine options on offer in India. The first is a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), available with a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT, or a CVT. The second one is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), which can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. The last one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm), available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Kia Sonet is also available with three engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, with 83 PS and 115 Nm on tap, which comes mated to a 5-speed MT. The second one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, which belts out 120 PS and 172 Nm. It can be had with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

Kia Seltos and Sonet price hike – September 2021 Model New price Old price Kia Sonet petrol Rs. 6.89 lakh to Rs. 12.99 lakh Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 12.99 lakh Kia Sonet diesel Rs. 8.55 lakh to Rs. 13.45 lakh Rs. 8.35 lakh to Rs. 13.25 lakh Kia Seltos petrol Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 17.79 lakh Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 17.44 lakh Kia Seltos diesel Rs. 10.65 lakh to Rs. 18.10 lakh Rs. 10.45 lakh to Rs. 17.65 lakh

Ex-showroom prices, New Delhi

The third engine choice on the Sonet is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel powerplant, available in two states of tune. It is rated at 100 PS and 240 Nm with the 6-speed MT, and at 115 PS and 250 Nm with the 6-speed AT.