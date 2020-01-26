Kia Seltos Sales Cross 50,000 Mark In Just Five Months

Kia Seltos’ sales have gone post the 50,000 mark and the majority of the demand is for the high-end variants

Kia Motors debuted in the Indian market with the Seltos back in August 2019 and it has been an instant hit for the South Korean brand. The mid-size SUV pulled out all the stops against competition and rose to the fame in no time and it has consistently scored higher volume sales compared to the then segment-leader Hyundai Creta over the last few months except December.

The five-seater has crossed 50,000 unit sales and its numbers do not look to be slowing down anytime soon and it will be interesting to see how it stacks up against the new generation Creta arriving next month at the 2020 Auto Expo before likely going on sale in the middle of March 2020. The bookings for the Seltos have already crossed the one lakh mark with the majority of the demand for the top-spec variants.

Having seen a price hike, the Seltos costs between Rs. 9.89 lakh and Rs. 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and is sold in three different engine options. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor develops 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre VGT diesel kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The smaller 1.4-litre turbocharged GDI petrol delivers 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque.

As standard, all three powertrains are connected with a six-speed manual transmission The 1.5-litre petrol gets a CVT, the 1.5-litre VGT diesel with a six-speed AT and the 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol with a seven-speed DCT are offered optionally. The Seltos is retailed in a wide portfolio and it comes packed with features throughout the range.

Moreover, five dual-tone and eight single-tone paint schemes are provided as well. The Seltos measures 4,315 mm in length, 1,620 mm in width and stands 1,800 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,610 mm and 433 litres of boot volume. Just as its rival MG Hector, the five-seater offers a host of connectivity-based technologies courtesy of the UVO Connect with 37 smart features.

Some of the key equipment in the Kia Seltos are 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an eight-inch HUD, cruise control, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, eight-speaker Bose audio, LED headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps, eco coating technology and so on.

Thriving on its success, Kia will unveil a compact SUV concept and launch the Carnival MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo scheduled between February 5 and 12.