Kia Seltos Replaces Creta, Elite i20 The Only Hyundai In Top 10 Sales List

The top-10 sales list of October 2019 is majorly dominated by Maruti Suzuki with a total of 8 cars out of the 10

Kia Seltos has replaced the Creta as the best-selling mid-size SUV in India. Kia managed to sell a total of 12,854 units of the Seltos in October 2019, which makes it the seventh best-selling car for the said month.

Apart from Seltos, the Hyundai i20 is the only Korean car to be featured in the top-10 list, and surprisingly the only Hyundai. The premium hatch recorded a total sale of 14,683 units, which is the highest the i20 has ever clocked since its inception. However, it just lost out to its arch rival, the Baleno which managed to sell 16,237 units last month and gained the fourth spot.

Both the Hyundai Creta, and the i20 are set to receive a new-generation model next year. We have already seen the upcoming Creta being launched in China under the ix25 moniker, however the i20 is yet to be revealed officially, and only heavily camouflaged test mules of the car have been spotted yet.

Given the fact that Hyundai owns Kia Motors, it is highly likely that the upcoming Creta will share its powertrains with the Seltos in India. Powering the Seltos are a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine which make 115 PS/144 NM and 115 PS/250 Nm respectively.

S.No Top 10 Most Sold Cars In October 2019 No. Of Units 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 19,569 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift 19,401 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto 17,903 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,237 5. Hyundai Elite i20 14,683 6. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 14,359 7. Kia Seltos 12,854 8. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 10,634 9. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 10,227 10. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 10,011

DataSource : AutoPunditz

A 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine is also on offer with the Seltos which churns out 140 PS of max power and 242 Nm peak torque. This said engine can be offered by Hyundai as a sportier N-line variant of the upcoming Creta. It should be noted that all the three engines on offer with the Seltos are BS6-compliant.

The recently spotted test mules of the upcoming Hyundai i20 revealed the car sporting rear disc brakes, which will make it the first car in the segment to do so. The i20 will continued to be offered with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, albeit with BS6-compliance. However, the 1.4-litre CRDi diesel engine will likely be replaced by a detuned version of the Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel unit.